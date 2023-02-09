All 11 Democratic members of the Wisconsin state Senate last week signed onto a letter sent to Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, urging him to remove his appointee, Robert Spindell, from the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
The letter from Democrats comes after Spindell, one of the commission’s three Republican members and chair of the Republican Party of Wisconsin’s 4th Congressional District chapter, boasted in an email about lower turnout among voters of color in Milwaukee in November’s midterm elections.
“Today, we are calling on you to remove Bob Spindell from his position on the Wisconsin Elections Commission,” the Democratic lawmakers wrote to LeMahieu. “Bob Spindell has been provided ample time to resign, but instead he has doubled down on his anti-democratic rhetoric, making it even more clear that he is unqualified to serve as a commissioner.”
Senate Democrats last month called for Spindell to resign or be removed from his post. At the time, they said they had not engaged with LeMahieu directly to urge him to remove Spindell from the commission. The letter, dated Jan. 31, formalized their request for his ouster.
“As Senate Majority Leader, you have the power and responsibility to ensure that your appointee to the Wisconsin Elections Commission will fairly administer our state’s election laws,” the Democrats continued in their letter. “Spindell’s words and actions show that, unfortunately, he is not able to do so. There are a great number of Republicans who believe in democracy and will work to ensure that eligible voters are able to fairly cast their ballots. Now is the time for you to appoint one of them to the Wisconsin Elections Commission in Spindell’s place.”
LeMahieu has not responded to the letter, according to Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard’s office. A spokesperson for LeMahieu did not immediately respond to questions about the letter Thursday. Spindell told the Cap Times last month that he will not resign his post.
Spindell said he sent the email that first prompted calls for his removal to more than 1,700 people and that it was viewed by more than 400 of them.
In the message, Spindell boasted that the number of votes cast by Milwaukeeans dropped in 2022 compared with 2018, something he said helped get Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson “over the goal line” in his tough reelection battle against former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.
Spindell provided the Cap Times with copies of both the original email and a follow-up message last month.
“We, of the RPW 4th Congressional District, placed most of our efforts on the City of Milwaukee (since the district was re-apportioned late with new territory) and are especially proud of how the City of Milwaukee's gross vote went down from 74% to 63% of registered voters - 37,000 total votes less than cast in 2018,” he wrote in one of the emails, sent on Dec. 16.
In the second email, sent on Jan. 2, he provided further insight into the reduced voter turnout, saying once again Republicans “can be especially proud of” the decrease in votes cast in Milwaukee, “with the major reduction happening in the overwhelming Black and Hispanic areas.”
“Promoting the Republican ‘Cares’ Message; pointing out the many flaws of the Democrat Candidates; coupled with a Lack of Interest, persuaded many voters not to vote,” he continued in the Jan. 2 email.
First appointed to the commission in 2019, Spindell was reappointed by LeMahieu in April of last year. His current term runs until May 2026.