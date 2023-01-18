A majority of Senate Democrats on Wednesday called for Robert Spindell, a Republican member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, to be removed from his post after an email he wrote boasting about lower turnout among voters of color in Milwaukee surfaced last week.
Spindell, who posed as a fake elector for former President Donald Trump after the 2020 presidential election and serves as chair of the Republican Party of Wisconsin’s 4th Congressional District chapter, wrote in an email that the state GOP’s efforts to reduce turnout among Black and Hispanic voters in Milwaukee was something members could be “especially proud of.”
The Republican commissioner wrote that a “well thought out multi-faceted plan” resulted in “this great and important decrease in Democrat votes in the City,” according to a copy of the email obtained by Urban Milwaukee. The decrease amounted to about 37,000 fewer votes cast in last year’s midterm elections than in 2018.
Spindell said that, among other efforts, negative ads aired on “Black Radio” targeting Democratic candidates contributed to the decline in votes cast by Milwaukeeans of color.
Senate Democrats on Wednesday said the efforts from Spindell and the state GOP amounted to voter suppression.
“Mr. Spindell freely admitted that his party did not have a chance of persuading people to support Republican candidates, so he focused his efforts on depressing turnout instead,” charged state Sen. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit.
“Bob Spindell has proven time and time again that he has no business serving on the Wisconsin Elections Commission,” Spreitzer continued. “He should resign or Republican Senate leadership should remove him immediately.”
First appointed to the commission in 2019, Spindell was reappointed for a full, five-year term by Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu in April of last year.
Spindell sought to become the commission’s chair in June 2021 — under the agency’s rules, the chairpersonship of the six-person commission must alternate between a Democrat and a Republican every two years — but failed to earn votes from anyone but himself. Instead, current commission Chair Don Millis was elected on a 5-1 vote.
Spindell had billed himself as the only person who could save WEC — which at the time was the target of a flurry of GOP attacks — from Republican gubernatorial candidates’ promises to scrap the commission if elected. Spindell himself agreed with the candidates that a partisan secretary of state was better suited to oversee election administration in Wisconsin, but made the case that his stewardship could preserve the commission.
LeMahieu told the Cap Times over the summer that he did not know that Spindell, whom he had recently reappointed to WEC, believed the secretary of state was better equipped to oversee elections than the commission when he reappointed him. But he said at the time he wasn’t troubled that Spindell is skeptical of the commission itself.
A spokesperson for LeMahieu declined to comment Wednesday. Spindell did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.
Senate Democrats told reporters they had not discussed Spindell’s ouster with LeMahieu. They chose to publicly call for his removal, they said, because they believed the majority leader would be more likely to engage with reporters about the future of Spindell on the commission than with them.
“Not only do these comments reflect poorly on Bob Spindell, they reflect poorly on the entire Republican Party,” Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, said of the Republican commissioner.
In response to a question about why lawmakers hadn’t engaged with LeMahieu directly on this issue, Johnson said they shouldn’t have to.
“I don't think anything else needs to be said, especially from those communities who have been affected — who are victims — to convince our Republican leadership to do the right thing and to remove this man from office,” she said.
If Spindell resigns or is removed from the commission, LeMahieu would be tasked with appointing his replacement.