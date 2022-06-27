On Sunday, the top candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate made their pitches to party faithful in a string of speeches at the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s state convention in La Crosse.
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson — all of whom are polling above 1% in the primary — were among the candidates to make their case for the nomination.
And while the candidates offered different perspectives on policy, the common theme of defeating Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson was a throughline of the speeches.
Godlewski, the only woman in the race, argued that “if we had more Democratic women at that U.S. Senate table, we would have (codified Roe) a long time ago.”
“I'm sick of (the Senate) treating our reproductive freedom like it's some sort of extra credit project,” Godlewski said, a regular line from her stump speech.
Godlewski has campaigned on guaranteeing access to abortion since she joined the race. Her messaging on Roe gave her a bump in recent polls, and her campaign told the Cap Times Saturday that the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe resulted in a flood of donations to her campaign.
“But the real culprit here is Ron Johnson, because Ron Johnson is the one that said, ‘You know, ladies, if you don't like it, you should move,’” she continued. “Ron, I've got news for you. We're the majority. We're not moving. But we're gonna send you packing this November.”
If elected, Godlewski said she would fight to make child care more affordable, lower prescription drug costs, codify the rights once afforded by Roe v. Wade and guarantee paid family leave for new parents.
Godlewski was followed by Lasry, who stressed the work he did to guarantee the Bucks stadium was built and operated by union labor.
“I'm running for Senate because of a simple idea: With the right people in the right places, working together, we can build great things right here in Wisconsin,” Lasry said.
Johnson doesn’t get that idea, Lasry said. “He gave tax breaks to his rich donors while raising taxes on the middle class, attacked organized labor, spread lies about COVID (and) tried to overthrow the government,” Lasry charged.
Barnes, who also received a wave of donations Friday, was the next of the front-runners to speak. In brief remarks, the lieutenant governor stuck to his recent campaign messaging, stressing his middle-class upbringing and lack of millions in the bank.
“My story is a Wisconsin story,” Barnes said. “I tell it all the time. I don't come from a wealthy family. I do not come from a politically connected family. I come from a hard working union household.”
Barnes said the “middle class jobs” his parents worked while he was growing up were “our ticket to the middle class.”
“But, unfortunately, that's the ticket that's in short supply these days,” he said, calling Johnson a “self-serving, out-of-touch, multimillionaire politician.”
“This isn’t about red or blue. It's not about left or right. It's not always about black or white,” Barnes said. “This is about the folks who have been at the top and the rest of us who've been left at the bottom. … If we're going to change Washington, we have to change the people we send to Washington. We need to elect people who share our experience.”
Nelson has been running in the primary longer than any of his opponents. He wrapped up the front-runners’ remarks, comparing himself to a New Glarus Spotted Cow, a favorite beer among Wisconsinites.
Spotted Cow is a “strong, beloved homegrown beer from New Glarus, a small town in Green County here in Wisconsin,” he said. “When Spotted Cow was first introduced, I'm sure no one thought it could take on the Budweisers of this world — with so much more name recognition, money and resources.
“I'm not the weak beer,” Nelson added. “I’m the Democrat who, alone among the candidates, has consistently campaigned on Medicare for All as the only way to fix our broken system.”
Nelson expressed support for expanding the supreme court, especially “after Friday's abomination of a decision sending women back to the Dark Ages.
“I urge you this morning to join our bold, homegrown, Wisconsin-driven, Spotted Cow campaign,” Nelson said. “If we do serve weak beer this November, we are all in for one hell of a hangover.”
The winner of Aug. 9’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary will face Johnson in November’s general election.