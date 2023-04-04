Satya Rhodes-Conway wins reelection as Madison’s mayor

Incumbent Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway was reelected as Madison mayor Tuesday night, winning 55% of votes, beating challenger Gloria Reyes after months of the two battling over the city’s biggest issues, like bus rapid transit, budget deficits and government transparency.
Rhodes-Conway’s victory continues the city’s streak of electing mayors for two terms, which has been the trend consistently since 1983.
“It’s a great night for Wisconsin,” Rhodes-Conway said to supporters gathered at the Turn Key restaurant on Madison’s east side. “It’s an honor to have the opportunity to serve the city of Madison for another four years. A few minutes ago Gloria Reyes called me to concede the race. She was very gracious and I thank her for her candidacy and a race well run.”
She went on to thank the many voters across Madison and across the state, equally celebrating her win and that of Janet Protasiewicz, the liberal Milwaukee County judge who won a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court Tuesday night.
Protasiewicz’s win gives liberals a majority on the court for the first time since 2008 and bolsters their hopes that the state’s ban on abortion, along with its gerrymandered electoral maps, will be revisited.
“This win would not be possible without many of you in this room and the many, many, many people who went out all across the city, but perhaps even more importantly all across the state of Wisconsin,” Rhodes-Conway said. “I am so excited about what this night means for our state. I am very delighted to be reelected for another four years but I am so thrilled that we can now say Justice Janet.”
Rhodes-Conway, who was elected in 2019 and is the city’s first openly gay mayor, received 55% of the votes — around 59,354 — while Reyes, a former Madison School Board president, deputy mayor under former Mayor Paul Soglin and a former law enforcement officer, garnered 44%, or 47,880 votes (with 97% of precincts reporting).
On the campaign trail, both Rhodes-Conway and Reyes focused on issues such as housing, zoning, transportation and public safety, all with a focus on equity. Rhodes-Conway touted her accomplishments in office, like advancing and breaking ground on bus rapid transit and doubling the affordable housing budget.
Reyes often supported viewpoints from residents most upset about recent city policies, like those opposed to the city’s Metro redesign and changes promoting transit-oriented development.
"I do not consider this a loss. I was not supposed to make it this far," Reyes said as she conceded the race to supporters at the Caspian Grill. "We may not have been successful this time but I hope this campaign inspired you to stay engaged."
Reyes said that she jumped into the race because she "couldn't wait for someone else to be the change."
"Although I will not serve as your next mayor, there is a young Black kid or Latino kid watching on tv right now and this will open doors of possibility for them," Reyes said.
Dane County reached the highest voter turnout in a spring election since 2016, with 233,549 casting ballots and the county hitting 60.5% turnout, according to Wisconsin Elections Commission voting data.
Rhodes-Conway beat former Mayor Soglin, once called Madison’s “forever mayor,” in 2019 by 24%, nearly 20,000 votes. Her win over Reyes was much closer, especially considering the 32% lead she held over the former deputy mayor in the February primary.
Celebrating Tuesday night, Rhodes-Conway looked to the future, highlighting her excitement to use the new TIF district on the south side of the city, invest in more homeownership opportunities and economic development, build the state’s first purpose-built homeless shelters and expand the Madison CARES program.
She told the Cap Times she is excited to get back to work for the people of Madison.
“We have a lot of work to do on housing and climate and public safety. We've been in a little bit of a holding pattern so I'm really excited to be able to go forward,” Rhodes-Conway said.
She added that campaigning and the many public forums highlighted the issues that are top of mind for the city, particularly related to housing.
“We have a lot of work to do. We’re prioritizing (housing),” the mayor said. “It’s just really good to hear what neighborhoods are thinking and feeling, and I’m here to continue to be out in the community. My door is always open.”
Cap Times Metro Reporter Nicholas Garton contributed to this report.