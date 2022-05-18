Satya Rhodes-Conway had big plans for her first term. Then the pandemic hit.

Satya Rhodes-Conway didn’t have long to chat — in about 15 minutes the White House would be calling.
“Everyone is preparing and fussing over it. It’s no big deal,” she brushed off.
It wasn’t a typical Monday morning, but she seemed unfazed, sipping coffee and moving between offices on the fourth floor of the City-County Building; just another chilly late-April day in Madison, the weather drastically different than the day before.
She was meeting virtually with White House and Environmental Protection Agency administrators about climate action, a keystone of Rhodes-Conway’s tenure as mayor and one of the reasons she chose to run in the first place.
“I started to see Madison being on what I considered to be an unhealthy path,” Rhodes-Conway said, reflecting on the time before she led the capital city. “We weren't investing in transit and we weren't building enough housing. I didn't see city government taking either of those things seriously, and I didn't see us taking climate seriously enough.
“That's what I ran on, and that's what we've been working on ever since.”
But Rhodes-Conway’s time in office has been nothing like she anticipated — and nothing she could have ever prepared for.
When she assumed office in 2019, she, along with the rest of the city, state and world, had no idea what was coming in the years ahead: a global health crisis, a national cry for racial equity and justice and an election so polarized that its review in Wisconsin (and Madison) is still ongoing.
The past two years alone have been defined by loss, anxiety and deferred campaign goals — the city’s recovery will likely take even longer.
They have also been “uniquely extraordinary” for local officials in terms of the challenges — especially for those who just stepped into their roles — according to Curt Witynski, deputy executive director for the League of Wisconsin Municipalities.
“For people like Mayor Satya and others who started in 2020, it's like being thrown into a swimming pool with no lessons, no time to prepare,” Witynski said. “I really can't believe the stress they’ve probably been experiencing.”
Rhodes-Conway is used to rising to a challenge; after all, she ran a grassroots, door-to-door campaign for mayor and ended up ousting incumbent Mayor Paul Soglin — once dubbed Madison's “mayor for life” — in a landslide.
She did it by looking to the future, leading a hopeful campaign with the message that Madison should be a place where everyone can thrive. The first openly gay mayor of Madison and second woman to hold the office, Rhodes-Conway has broken down barriers for the city.
COVID-19 pandemic notwithstanding, she has tried to stay focused on the goals of bringing excellent transit to Madison, increasing the amount of affordable housing, fighting climate change and infusing racial equity into all of that as she goes.
“I think we've been pretty successful in working on all those things and making some progress — and then, you know, everything else that the universe has thrown at us in the meantime,” she said.
Term of turmoil
Being mayor isn’t an easy job. Doing it during a pandemic is even harder.
With only one year under her belt when COVID-19 first emerged, Rhodes-Conway suddenly was at the helm of a ship no longer in her control, steering a city grappling with new realities. The pandemic was dictating all the moves she and the city were making.
The public health crisis interrupted key priorities of Rhodes-Conway’s administration, pushing pandemic response to the top, while protests over police brutality brought into focus public safety and racial equity issues.
In the summer of 2020 following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, days of peaceful protests turned destructive by some. Downtown Madison erupted into chaos on several nights, with demonstrators throwing rocks and bottles at police officers, who responded by deploying tear gas and pepper spray. A state senator was assaulted, a police car was set on fire, statues were torn down and dozens of businesses were vandalized.
Rhodes-Conway stood in solidarity with protesters fighting for racial equity at some of the demonstrations. She then faced backlash after a private video of her expressing gratitude and sympathy to Madison police officers went public, drawing criticism from both sides for the duality of her position and also the confidential nature of the message.
She apologized in a statement and a video at the time, acknowledging her actions caused “deep harm to the Black community” and reemphasized her commitment to systemic change.
When asked what she would have done differently during her time in office, she focused solely on the pandemic.
“I still find myself saying in meetings with folks, ‘Well, pre-pandemic we were going to work on…,’” she trailed off. “There are a lot of things that have been set aside and there are always things that you think you could have done better.”
When the pandemic lodged itself in Wisconsin, the city moved 40% of its employees to telework in just a few weeks and entirely recreated its public meeting system. Rhodes-Conway is proud of how quickly everyone adapted, attributing the success to hard-working city staff.
She wished she started regular media briefings sooner, she said. She was doing one every week, but it took a little while to figure out the best system and how to share information with the public without spurring panic.
“It took me far too long to get those set up. That was a theme in the beginning: How do we get information out effectively?” she said. “We did the best we could…in retrospect, there's plenty of things that I might have done differently. It's easy to look back now and say, ‘I wish I had done this, and this, and this.’”
The business community in particular raised concerns about how the on-and-off mask mandates were decided upon, put in place and extended. Leaders in the community, like Zach Brandon, president of the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce, urged more transparency.
Though no one really knew at the time, critics like Brandon suggested that Rhodes-Conway, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and public health Director Janel Heinrich sat down in a room together and would make a decision whether or not to extend the mandate, just the three of them, whenever an expiration date approached.
It turns out that was true.
“More or less, yeah,” Rhodes-Conway said about the process, clarifying the three didn’t only meet to talk about emergency health orders. “There's a regular conversation about how things are going, what our numbers look like, what's going on in the hospitals. We talked through all of that, consulted with lawyers and then made a decision based on what we (saw).”
She said, no, she doesn’t think the process could have been more forthcoming.
“I understand that people crave certain metrics so that they can track our pro-gress, but it's not nearly as clean cut as (they) would like it to be,” she said. “So no, I actually think our process was pretty good.”
Parisi emphasized the immensely high stakes of his and Rhodes-Conway’s roles.
“We were literally making life and death decisions on a daily basis when the pandemic hit, with little and evolving information,” he said. “It's an extremely heavy responsibility when people's lives and livelihoods are hanging in the balance. One needs to rise to the occasion.”
Parisi believes Rhodes-Conway did just that.
“She rose to the occasion and my guess is she wasn't expecting something like that to happen, especially that early in her career,” he said. “It gives one perspective, that's for sure.”
Assessing her leadership
There are many things that went right in the city during the pandemic, too, but Rhodes-Conway doesn’t take much credit for those successes. She said it is “remarkable” that her tiny, dedicated staff has been able to accomplish big and ambitious projects.
Madison has consistently led the state and even the country in vaccination rates, clocking in a full 20 percentage points ahead of the state in residents who’ve gotten at least one dose — 83% of residents in the county, according to the state health department.
“Our community believes in public health, which is a blessing, honestly,” Rhodes-Conway said. “It makes things a lot easier to not have to constantly be combating misinformation. I've been very impressed with how this community has responded.”
Parisi works closely with Rhodes-Conway and the two have what he described as “a very productive,” positive relationship. They have a standing meeting every other week but often talk more frequently, especially during the pandemic.
“We agree on a lot and disagree on some things, but when we disagree, we're able to talk about it and work things through,” he said.
Parisi has been county executive since 2011 and before that served in the state Assembly from 2005 to 2011. He’s no stranger to the challenges of local government, but he said Rhodes-Conway’s “first term” has been “the definition of baptism by fire.”
(Though his mention of her first term alluded to a potential reelection campaign for Rhodes-Conway, he said he “honestly doesn’t know” if she will seek another term. Mayors serve four-year terms.)
“Being mayor in a town that’s as engaged as Madison is no easy task to begin with, but especially when you're just getting your feet on the ground,” he said. “I've been pretty impressed by her ability to manage all of this.
“Everyone in a leadership position understands that bad things can happen and historically bad things can happen; you don't necessarily expect that.”
An amicable relationship is a change of pace for Parisi, who often butt heads with former Mayor Paul Soglin, who served five terms from 1973 to 1979, from 1989 to 1997 and again from 2011 to 2019.
Soglin, who was first elected mayor of Madison nearly 50 years ago, lost the position to Rhodes-Conway in 2019. He declined to be interviewed for this article.
“Paul and I had some challenges at times. I like Paul and I respect him, but I don't think anyone would have categorized what we had as a strong partnership,” Parisi said.
That’s what Parisi was looking for in the next mayor: someone with a commitment to partnership, which he said doesn't mean agreeing on everything. In fact, he argued the most important part of a partnership is being able to work through disagreements in a respectful manner.
“I've had more success with that with the current mayor. The timing was certainly good for that, given the pandemic,” he said.
Another former mayor, Dave Cieslewicz, who served from 2003 to 2011, praised Rhodes-Conway’s handling all of the unusual events she’s faced. He said despite a few missteps, she has taken on big challenges and done well with them.
He also contended she could be more engaged with bigger issues the City Council has taken up.
He referenced the controversy over body cameras in the police department as an example, an issue the city has grappled with for years. Madison’s City Council narrowly approved a pilot program for the cameras in April.
Rhodes-Conway hasn’t definitively said what her stance is on the subject, leaving the decision in the hands of the council.
“I think that's an issue the mayor needs to take a position on. She's kind of ducked that one, she has not taken a position, whether (she’s) for or against it,” Cieslewicz said. “I do think it's a big enough issue that the mayor just can't stand on the sidelines.”
Sue Bauman, who served in office from 1997 to 2003 and was the first female mayor of the city, believes many “very large, looming issues” have persisted over the past two decades since she held the role, despite her best efforts and those who came after her.
“The lack of affordable housing (and) the racial inequalities in our city I think have gotten worse and worse, particularly over the last couple of years,” Bauman said. “I'm not sure that we have made significant progress. There's been incremental, but miniscule progress that's been made.”
She also referenced a letter signed by herself and other former mayors of the city (Cieslewicz and Soglin), all of them opposed to putting a bus rapid transit station on State Street and asking Rhodes-Conway to consider otherwise.
“She was just not interested in hearing what any of us had to say,” Bauman said. “Generally, I don't see the mayor going out and meeting with people and hearing what they would like to say.”
Cieslewicz said the current mayor’s four greatest accomplishments — in his view — have been bus rapid transit, dealing with homelessness, moving the Public Market along and her relationship with the county executive.
“I think those are all things she can talk about when, I assume, she runs for reelection,” he said. “I’d be very surprised if she didn't run for a second term.”
Speculation on another run
For now, Rhodes-Conway is focusing on the present. She is tight-lipped about whether she’s planning to run for reelection. Her term is up next year and the mayoral election is in spring 2023.
When asked if she was considering another term in office, she responded: “Nice try.”
Cieslewicz said Madisonians tend to give their mayors a second term, and he’s not incorrect. Every mayor since Soglin assumed office in 1989 has served for two four-year terms.
“There's a built in predilection for Madisonians to give their mayors a second four years. And then, as far as I know, she’s got no opposition right now,” Cieslewicz said. “There's plenty of time, but I have not heard of anyone who's seriously out there.”
At one point, some speculated that former City Council President Syed Abbas, the alder for District 12, might challenge Rhodes-Conway. With Abbas running in the growing race for state Assembly instead, the field is wide open.
Bauman believes Rhodes-Conway will run again, citing her current fundraising campaign with the slogan, “Defending Democracy in Madison: Join Mayor Satya in Fighting the Big Lie!” as evidence.
She also described the joy that came with seeing another woman elected to run the city.
“I'm glad that the barrier has been broken and I hope to see more women in the future — and the LGBTQ (community) and people of color,” Bauman said. “There's no reason whatsoever that the city of Madison should be run by white men all the time.”
Parisi told the Cap Times that he is looking for “basically exactly” what he has with the current mayor for the next term.
“She believes in collaboration; she listens; she's a good leader; she's a strong advocate for her positions, and she does it all in a respectful manner,” Parisi said. “If she decides to run again, it won't be hard for her to get my support.”
Bauman hopes the next leader of the city, and even those who come after, can break down even more barriers.
“I’d like somehow (for) someone to figure out how the city can be what it claims to be: A wide open, accepting community where everyone has a chance to succeed,” she said. “That people aren't held back by the color of their skin, or their sexual orientation, or their financial status — that we can rise above that.”
“I don't think we're any place near that,” she said.
The 'never-ending' 2020 election review
Leading the city has not been the easiest task for Rhodes-Conway.
“I don't have anything to compare it to, but it's been brutal,” she said. “In some ways, particularly on the political front, I think some things are broken that can't be fixed.”
She specified the tenor of civic discourse, or lack thereof, has been immeasurably affected by the Trump presidency, and then again by the reaction to Biden's election.
“How do we get back any sense of being a unified country?” she asked. “And I feel that less in Madison but the pieces about everybody being more angry — I certainly feel that.”
Even with the pandemic in a new phase and more time to focus on her original goals for office, Rhodes-Conway has found herself at the center of a national media storm: this time about the November 2020 presidential election.
It’s been a year-and-a-half since then, but Madison’s local election administration officials have described it as the election that never ends. Wisconsin’s GOP-backed, taxpayer-funded review of the state’s 2020 election results is still ongoing despite lack of evidence of widespread voter fraud.
Rhodes-Conway has been threatened by Michael Gableman, the conservative former state Supreme Court justice leading the review, to either answer his questions or be put in jail.
“‘Oh, so this is how you're going to try and get me to shut up?’” Rhodes-Conway recalled after first hearing about the threat. “That's really not going to work. There was a moment of fear, but…we just don't think there's any legal basis there.
“But yes, in some ways, it feels very personal.”
Gableman's attorney said in court in January that Gableman was no longer seeking to jail the mayor — but then he made the same threat again in February (and added nine other officials across the state to that request.)
Rhodes-Conway has maintained that she abided by Gableman’s requests and has asked the court to throw out the lawsuit. A hearing on July 11 will determine whether Rhodes-Conway and other state officials can be jailed for shrugging Gableman’s subpoenas, further prolonging the review.
“There's no legitimacy to his investigation. This is a partisan tantrum by people who lost an election and didn’t like it,” Rhodes-Conway said. “Our poor clerk's office is still responding to records requests about November 2020. At some point people have to get over the fact that they lost.”
She said Gableman is operating in an “alternate reality,” and expressed her disappointment that the state Legislature continues to enable his behavior by consistently extending his contracts.
Her greatest fear isn’t jail; in fact, that doesn’t really scare her. She’s used to people coming after her, she said. She is worried about Madison’s election officials, particularly in the clerk’s office, who take the brunt of the stress and abuse.
Add the Gableman review to the long list of unprecedented obstacles put in Rhodes-Conway’s path — and she doesn’t plan on backing down from the fight anytime soon.
While seeing Madison garner national attention because “people are being crazy about a previous election” isn’t ideal, she said it gives her more of an opportunity to push back against misinformation, lies and “shenanigans.”
“I believe so strongly in democracy and in the role of local government, in protecting and promoting the right to vote, that I'm happy to be able to stand up and talk about that,” she said. “I don't mind that fight, as long as they don't actually take me to jail.”
Gableman’s review has been described as “bizarre” and “amateurish” by bipartisan election administration experts. The pending lawsuits could take months to resolve and taxpayers could continue to cover the costs.
Rhodes-Conway believes the goal of the review is not about 2020 at all.
“This is about casting doubt on 2020 so they can disrupt 2022 and 2024. It's not actually about what we did or didn't do,” she said, calling it a dangerous threat to democracy.
She said she’s doing her utmost to stop that from happening in Madison — but she’s not too concerned about the effect on voters in the city.
“I trust our community to get a little riled up about (it), to say, ‘You want to keep me from voting? Hell no, I'm going to go vote,’” Rhodes-Conway said. “I think they would be happy if they could shut me up. I’m getting in the way (of) their goal to discourage people from voting.
“I'm not going to let them do that,” she said.
Leading a contentious council
The challenges that come with running a city aren’t exclusively external — there are the internal struggles, too.
To Rhodes-Conway, one of the main issues is frayed relationships and tension on the City Council.
The mayor thinks the reason is clear: they've never had a meeting together in the same physical space. The council was sworn in virtually during the pandemic and has yet to return to an in-person format.
“I think that they don't know each other,” she said.
Bauman said the fact that the council hasn't met in person contributes to its inability to function as a cohesive whole. Rhodes-Conway echoed a similar sentiment.
“I think individually they are trying to figure out the best way to do the job, but it’s been very disappointing to see them attack each other personally instead of focusing on the issues,” Rhodes-Conway said. “There are plenty of challenges and issues we could be focusing on and good projects and proposals that come before us, which I think are getting lost in the discord.”
Council meetings over the past two years have at times become personal and combative. The council has explored a code of conduct for itself but never passed one. It is currently considering an anti-harassment policy, introduced in March, which asserts the City Council must treat colleagues, city employees and members of the public in a respectful and equitable manner.
It’s not going to solve all of the issues within the council, but it’s a start, according to Abbas, who introduced the policy with Ald. Nasra Wehelie, District 7.
“We need to really hold ourselves accountable,” Abbas said. “Human relationships are key, and in this virtual world we cannot create one-on-one relationships.”
Madison’s decision to keep council meetings virtual is “unique,” according to Witynski with the League of Wisconsin Municipalities. Out of approximately 1,850 municipalities in the state, Witynski estimated that 90 to 95% have resumed in-person meetings.
He said each community is distinctive as far as relationships within the council and between the council and mayor, depending on personalities, experience and individual relationships.
Ald. Keith Furman, who replaced Abbas as council president in April, ran for the position with the intention of finding a better system for conflict resolution.
“There has been considerable disagreement on this council in the last year which has culminated in ugly and unproductive discourse,” he said. “Policy disagreements are inevitable, but we must figure out how to stop the personal attacks.”
Bauman suggested Rhodes-Conway could encourage and provide assistance in that area. She said when council can’t make a decision, it’s the mayor’s duty to step in.
But Both Abbas and Furman said it’s not the mayor’s responsibility and that instead falls to the council members themselves.
“I don't think that's entirely on her,” Furman said. “It's really hard to fix relationships, but we can interact with each other better. I'm going to try to set up better systems so we can get along better together, and I'll be working with the mayor on this.”
Rhodes-Conway and other council members have encouraged the council to start meeting in-person again, with little luck. Abbas attributes the hesitancy to lingering COVID concerns. Rhodes-Conway said the council needs to accept the reality that the virus isn’t going away and that they need to learn to live with it.
“I really do think it will help. I don't think it will solve everything, but I think it will help,” Rhodes-Conway said.
More work ahead
Whether or not Rhodes-Conway decides to run for another term, she said she plans to get more done before April 2023.
“It's been a hard time to be in local government, period. A lot of people are really thinking hard about when they want to re-up,” Rhodes-Conway said. “I get nervous every time I say this out loud: I feel like it's getting a little easier. We're not in any way done with the pandemic, but…we're starting to emerge back out into something new. That feels kind of good.”
It also allows her and city staff the space to refocus on projects outside of pandemic-response that the community needs, like putting more money into affordable housing and narrowing in on bus rapid transit.
She described work the city is doing in Vision Zero to prevent traffic accidents and final touches to BRT, which she said is much closer to getting off of the ground and that “all signs point to success.”
In terms of housing, the city isn’t nearly as close.
Madison is approximately 4,000 units down from where it needs to be to address the current housing shortage. On top of that, Madison will need between 1,000 and 2,000 new units a year to keep up with a growing population.
Madison could see up to 70,000 new citizens by 2040 if current growth trends continue, according to the mayor’s office. With that steep growth, Rhodes-Conway said the city needs to build out the housing market to meet demand.
“We really need to continue to take that seriously if we're going to have any hope of maintaining a city where people have choice around housing,” she said. “There's certainly more that we're looking at and some policy changes that I think we could do.”
If she could give herself one piece advice at the start of her tenure as mayor, she said it would be to celebrate successes before moving on to the next thing. But that’s easier said than done for Rhodes-Conway.
“I'm just focused on doing the job. There's so much work to do,” she said.