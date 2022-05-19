Sarah Godlewski won’t quit. Will her persistence pay off?

Sarah Godlewski was in the right place at the right time. On May 2, the Wisconsin state treasurer and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate was in Washington as news broke that the end of Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark 1973 decision establishing a constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy, could be imminent.
A fierce advocate for access to safe and legal abortion, Godlewski wasted no time. Soon after the details of the draft opinion that would overturn the longstanding precedent were reported, she arrived at the U.S. Supreme Court building — joining thousands of others to protest the court’s apparent intent to overturn Roe.
“It is one of my worst nightmares becoming reality,” Godlewski said in a recent interview with the Cap Times. “I've known Roe my entire life, and I never thought that we would be moving backwards.”
Godlewski has campaigned on codifying the rights guaranteed by the Roe decision since she entered the race in April 2021.
“I'm just not hopping on the Roe bandwagon because of what happened,” she said. “I've been upfront on this issue since the day I got in this campaign.”
After the draft opinion was leaked, she doubled down.
The morning after the news broke, she returned to the steps of the Supreme Court building. With a staffer and an iPhone, Godlewski recorded what would be one of the first post-leak ads about abortion access from any candidate in the country.
Overnight, the nature of her campaign — and the race — changed.
Godlewski found an issue she was uniquely positioned to run on among a crowded primary field. Voters, donors and, perhaps most importantly for a candidate trying to increase their name recognition, national media outlets noticed.
Her ad was mentioned that weekend on “Meet the Press,” NBC News’ flagship Sunday morning show. She did TV hits on MSNBC to talk about the need to codify Roe, to explain Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban and to bash Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, whom she’ll face in the general election if she wins the primary. And, of course, the ad was seen by tens of thousands of people on social media.
In the two weeks since the Roe leak, Godlewski’s campaign became more buoyant than it’s been at any point in the race.
Her campaign staff told the Cap Times that in the days after the leak, she had her best grassroots fundraising week of the campaign (however, they declined to share specific numbers). One week after the Roe news broke, Godlewski drew the largest crowd she's addressed thus far in her campaign, delivering her stump speech to more than 100 people in her hometown of Eau Claire.
Godlewski says she feels “momentum from all directions” in her campaign.
But with just 12 weeks until Democratic voters select a nominee, her challenge is to convert that momentum into energy that can catapult her campaign from third place in the polls to a plurality of votes on Election Day.
Three full-time jobs
Godlewski says she has three full-time jobs: state treasurer, U.S. Senate candidate and, most importantly, mom to her two-and-a-half-year-old son, Hartley.
On a recent Monday morning, all three were on display. The morning started early, with the usual chaos involving a toddler. In the span of just 30 minutes, Hartley was dressed, enjoyed a breakfast of blueberries and oatmeal, and helped his mom feed Tanner, their elderly chihuahua. A short time later, they were off to school on Madison's west side.
After drop-off, Godlewski pivoted to job number two: her official duties as state treasurer. As Godlewski and a campaign staffer drove across the Wisconsin River, en route to her hometown of Eau Claire, the treasurer chatted with her chief of staff about how the state can help prevent property tax foreclosures. Godlewski and her staffer went slide-by-slide through a presentation she was slated to deliver a few days later and, once the slides were satisfactory, she was on to job number three.
Candidate Godlewski didn’t miss a beat. In the 90-or-so minutes she had left in the car, she took a series of wide-ranging questions from a Cap Times reporter. At her first stop in Eau Claire — a friend’s law office — she was greeted by three staffers, who had assembled an on-the-go interview studio for her. A few minutes later, Godlewski appeared live on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports.”
In the short hit, Godlewski once again called for the codification of the rights guaranteed by Roe, criticized Johnson and, at her staff’s urging, made sure to mention her campaign website. Minutes after she was off the air, Godlewski was back in the car headed to her next event. She was glued to her phone as she processed feedback from her TV appearance (one staffer told her she “f---ing crushed it”).
A quick stop at a Starbucks — where she ordered a tall (12-ounce) acai tea, diluted with water, served in a trenta-sized (30-ounce) cup — came before her next two events: a visit with green energy entrepreneurs and a roundtable discussion with constituents.
Not a one-issue candidate
While Godlewski’s momentum in recent weeks has been fueled by her messaging around abortion access, she’s not a single-issue candidate. Throughout the course of her campaign, she's been eager to engage in policy discussions with reporters and constituents.
Her campaign manager, Jake Strassberger, told the Cap Times the campaign wants “to put her in front of as many people as possible to showcase” her policy proposals.
“I won't speak to what other campaigns in this race do or don't … but I don't envy any campaign manager who feels like they have to hide their candidate,” he said.
Since late January, Godlewski has released five policy papers on topics ranging from rural communities to prescription drugs to suspending the federal gas tax amid inflationary prices.
She has proposed a federal ban on the future use of PFAS (toxic "forever chemicals" that can linger in the environment for centuries and have found their way into water sources in communities across the state), a carve-out for farm families in capital gains taxes, and allowing the Health and Human Services secretary to negotiate prescription drug prices on behalf of Medicare.
Godlewski said the specific style of her policy papers is something she would like to bring to the Senate. A reoccurring theme in her campaign is that “Washington is broken and it doesn't get enough done.”
“I think part of the reason why (Congress) doesn't get enough done is because (lawmakers) try to package everything up into these really big legislative packages,” she said, adding that lawmakers should be more deliberate and focus on passing smaller bills that garner bipartisan support.
While she says she would try to work with her Republican colleagues, Godlewski for months has called for abolishing the filibuster, a Senate procedural rule that bars the approval of most legislation without 60 votes. Godlewski said she sees the filibuster as a “wedge” that keeps lawmakers from getting significant work done.
Foot on the gas
There may not be a bigger ambassador for Eau Claire than Godlewski (aside from, perhaps, her parents, Anne and Dave).
On the evening of May 9, Godlewski hosted the largest event of her campaign. At a brewery nestled against the Chippewa River, a crowd of more than 100 listened to her pitch.
“You just can't make this stuff up,” Godlewski said of Johnson once reportedly calling climate change “bullshit.”
“I'm like, 'Buddy, if you went to Wisconsin public schools, you would know a lot more,'” she said to a roar from the crowd.
Two prominent Eau Claire-area Democrats — state Sen. Jeff Smith and Rep. Jodi Emerson — spoke in support of Godlewski at the May 9 event.
Prior to the event, Emerson told the Cap Times that Godlewski’s Eau Claire roots factored into her endorsement.
“But I also think she brings a unique perspective, too,” Emerson said. “Being a woman in this race. Being a mom in this race. I think some of the problems that we're seeing in Wisconsin and across the country, moms have very unique perspectives on.”
Both Emerson and Smith pointed to Godlewski’s roots in western Wisconsin as a valuable perspective she can bring to a statewide office.
“We've been underrepresented since (former Gov. and Sen.) Gaylord Nelson,” Smith said, adding that having a candidate from a western Wisconsin — Godlewski, specifically — could help recapture the rural swing voters Democrats have shed in recent years.
“If you can make people feel comfortable and that you're one of them … that's that's the game. I think it does work when you're genuine, you're being yourself. And all those emotions and expressiveness that you see in Sarah Godlewski is real.”
Both lawmakers pointed to Godlewski’s unrelenting commitment to 80-hour work weeks as another reason they believe she can win the Democratic primary in August.
“I don't see her taking her foot off the gas,” Emerson said. “(Campaigns) energize Sarah. I've seen her do this kind of stuff and just keep on going.”
On the drive back to Madison — following a Taco Bell dinner — Godlewski said she “absolutely” believes support for her campaign is swelling at the right moment.
“We are feeling momentum from all directions,” she said. “Whether it's from volunteers, to people who are getting off the sidelines and saying they're on the team, to seeing an increase in donations and fundraising.”
With less than three months until the Aug. 9 primary, Godlewski said, "people are really starting to pay attention, and they want the candidate that not only can beat Ron Johnson; they want the candidate that can roll up their sleeves and get things done for them."
Godlewski has also been endorsed by Emily's List, a political action committee and fundraising machine that supports “Democratic pro-choice women.” If the PAC starts to spend on Godlewski’s behalf, it could help close the advertising gap between her and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, who has spent millions on TV ads, and is ahead of her in recent polls.
Opponents line up
As her campaign has gained momentum, Godlewski has fielded attacks from her opponents. As she ramped up her messaging around Roe, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, one of her primary opponents, took a shot at her for not voting in Wisconsin in 2016.
“Sarah Godlewski should look in the mirror and take responsibility for this catastrophe since she unbelievably FAILED to vote in 2016 when it was her JOB as Hillary Clinton's Wisconsin women's outreach director to get women to vote in the most consequential election of our lifetime in the most consequential state,” Nelson’s campaign manager, Irene Lin, said after the draft Supreme Court opinion was leaked.
A spokesperson for Godlewski said she did not vote in 2016 “out of an abundance of caution.” Her campaign previously said she had concerns about meeting the residency requirements to vote.
“Sarah Godlewski moved back to Wisconsin to work night and day to get Hillary Clinton elected, because she understood what was at stake for this country,” Sarah Abel, Godlewski’s communications director, said in a statement to the Cap Times. “She has said that out of an abundance of caution, she did not vote and she regrets it.”
Abel continued: “But as the only woman in the race for Senate, no one understands better than she does the freedoms that are on the line and she has been the leading voice in the field about fighting to protect our rights.”
Opponents have also criticized her for selling shares in pharmaceutical companies shortly before she released her policy paper “to hold big pharma accountable.” In a financial disclosure filing from last summer, Godlewski listed that she and her husband owned as much as $446,000 in stocks in 14 different pharmaceutical companies. Her campaign said she sold those holdings late last year.
Republicans — if Godlewski wins the nomination — are prepared to hit her on similar issues, and on her advocacy for abortion access. Republican Party of Wisconsin spokesperson Anna Kelly jabbed Godlewski for not voting in 2016 and said her “efforts to campaign on abortion” won’t work with Wisconsin voters.
Rachel Reisner, a spokesperson for the Republican National Committee, made similar charges. In a statement, she said Godlewski “continues to lose support among everyday Wisconsinites who support limits” on abortion.
‘An opportunity’
Despite polling in third place — at just 7% — among likely Democratic primary voters in the Marquette University Law School’s most recent statewide poll, outside election analysts see a lane to the nomination for Godlewski.
“The primary remains wide open,” said Jessica Taylor, an editor who monitors U.S. Senate races for the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, pointing to the same Marquette poll showing almost half of Democratic primary voters were still undecided.
Taylor said in a recent interview that before the Roe leak, it felt like Godlewski was falling behind Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Lasry. But now, as the lone woman in the race, “it really does seem like … there's an opening for Godlewski in a way that she can talk about this issue that perhaps her male opponents can't.”
Wisconsin’s late primary could also work in Godlewski’s favor, Taylor said. It seems like voters are still exhausted from the 2020 election, she said, and “people are just checked out.”
“There's enthusiasm problems with the Democrats right now,” Taylor said, and campaigning on abortion access “is a way to reengage those voters.”
Given Godlewski’s months of speaking out about the need to codify Roe, she might be able to capture voters’ attention at just the right time. Also, Taylor said, people care about policy closer to Election Day. Pairing together Godlewski’s pro-Roe discourse and her policy proposals on issues that hit close to home for Wisconsinites, it could make for the right message at the right time.
Also, as the Supreme Court is expected to deliver its final decision on Roe by the end of June, abortion access is not going away as a campaign issue, Taylor said. If the draft opinion holds, scores of people across the country could be reengaged in politics through the upheaval of abortion rights.
Abortion access is “certainly going to continue to be in the news at the end of June into July, and that's when I think (primary voters) would start paying attention,” Taylor said.
It’s too early to pick a potential winner in the field, Taylor said.
“Things can break late,” she continued, pointing to Tuesday’s Republican U.S. Senate primary in Pennsylvania, where Kathy Barnette, a conservative commentator, surged in the final days of the campaign but ultimately failed to win the nomination.
Taylor also said Godlewski’s recent national media attention could bolster her campaign. “The state treasurer doesn’t get asked to be on MSNBC a lot,” Taylor said, adding that major cable news hits will help raise her name ID.
Still, Taylor splashed some cold water on Godlewski’s boast of having won several Trump counties four years ago.
“You also have to remember that 2018 was an incredibly good Democratic year,” she said. “And the environment this year is one that's going to be incredibly good for Republicans.”
For now, Taylor and her team continue to rate the eventual general election matchup as a “toss-up.”
“Strange things can happen,” Taylor said of the primary race. “We just don’t have any data right now that shows anyone overwhelmingly in the lead. Clearly voters are still making up their minds, which gives Godlewski an opportunity.