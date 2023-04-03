Newly-appointed Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski was “shocked” when Gov. Tony Evers appointed her to the position — a move she defended in the face of Republican lawmakers’ calls for a special election by arguing an appointment saves taxpayers money and saves voters from yet another election.
“I wish that there was a camera (in the governor’s office) because my jaw probably was like, to the floor,” Godlewski said in a recent episode of Wedge Issues, the Cap Times’ politics podcast.
Godlewski previously served as Wisconsin treasurer from 2019 to 2023, opting to run in the 2022 Democratic primary for U.S. Senate instead of seeking a second term as treasurer. She launched a political action committee in September and since leaving office has organized a series of rallies throughout Wisconsin to urge lawmakers to restore access to abortion.
Longtime Secretary of State Doug La Follette unexpectedly announced his resignation on March 17, citing years of frustration with “trying to run an office without adequate resources and staffing levels.” During La Follette's tenure, Republicans significantly reduced the office's responsibilities, budget and allocated staff positions, along with relocating the office to a small space in the basement of the state Capitol.
La Follette, a Democrat who will turn 83 in June, was first elected to serve as secretary of state in 1974. He left the office after his first term to run an unsuccessful campaign for lieutenant governor. He returned after defeating incumbent Secretary of State Vel Phillips in 1982, and held the office until earlier this month. He was narrowly reelected in November, holding off Republican challenger Amy Loudenbeck by 7,400 votes.
Godlewski said she didn’t know why she was called to meet with the governor, and when she got home, her husband asked if she’d been appointed to a task force.
“I'm like, ‘You're looking at your new secretary of state.’ And he literally looks at me and goes, ‘No shit,’” Godlewski said, adding that she received her oath of office in her Green Bay Packers pajamas.
Godlewski likened the position to serving as the state’s chief operating officer. Among other duties, the secretary of state maintains official acts of the Legislature and governor, keeps the state’s Great Seal and serves as a member of the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands.
The secretary of state does not oversee elections, but Godlewski said she would like to work with the Wisconsin Elections Commission and local clerks on ways to “increase transparency and accountability” with the administration of the state’s elections.
Godlewski’s appointment was met with disapproval from Republican lawmakers.
Last week, the state Senate passed a non-binding resolution on a 20-11 vote calling on Evers to order a special election to fill the position.
“There is not a justification for the governor’s appointment other than he appointed a political ally and gave her the advantage of statewide incumbency for future elections,” said Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg.
LeMahieu said the governor should have appointed an interim secretary of state until voters could make their own choice. He also noted that Godlewski ended her U.S. Senate campaign shortly before the primary and endorsed former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.
“Calling for a special election would reassure Wisconsinites that elections, not cronyism, decide who represents them in Madison,” LeMahieu said in a statement.
Evers has pushed back on “cronyism” allegations, telling reporters there was “no collusion.”
La Follette “brought my office a letter saying, ‘I'm sick of this stuff,’" Evers said in a recent news conference.
"He left and I appointed a completely competent person to do the work,” the governor said.
Asked if she sees merit in the calls for a special election, Godlewski said Wisconsinites don’t want to deal with political back-and-forth; “they just want someone who's going to put their head down and get to work.”
“To run a special election is going to cost taxpayers millions of dollars. And if there is one thing I don't think taxpayers want to pay for, it's another election,” Godlewski said.