Wisconsin Treasurer and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski on Wednesday called on President Joe Biden to take executive action to bolster access to abortion services across the United States.
The push from Godlewski comes just weeks after a draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court suggested the end of Roe v. Wade — the high court’s landmark decision establishing a constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy — could be imminent. The court’s final ruling is expected by the end of June.
Included among the steps Godlewski wants the Biden administration to take is to allow Medicaid to cover abortion services outside of a patient’s home state. Currently, Wisconsinites with coverage through Medicaid can only receive care out of state in emergencies, if someone would be endangered if treatment were postponed or if treatment is pre-approved, according to the state Department of Health Services.
Godlewski said in an interview that receiving abortion services out of state is “the only way women are going to be able to get (abortion) service and to get the support that they need” if Roe is overturned.
Medicaid currently only covers abortions in Wisconsin if it is deemed medically necessary to save the life of the woman, if continuing the pregnancy will cause grave damage to the physical health of the woman or if the pregnancy was the result of rape or incest and law enforcement agencies have been notified, per DHS.
An 1849 law makes most abortions illegal in Wisconsin. That law has been unenforceable since the court’s decision in Roe in 1973, but would once again take effect if the precedent is overturned.
“We've got to make sure that if women are going to Minnesota, are going to Michigan, are going to Illinois, from the state of Wisconsin, that it's covered,” Godlewski said. “Because we don't want lack of access to resources to be an impediment.”
The U.S. Senate hopeful also wants the Biden administration to ensure that Republican-controlled legislatures across the country aren’t preventing Planned Parenthood clinics from receiving Medicaid funding. Lawmakers in Wisconsin have taken similar states, with former Gov. Scott Walker and the GOP-controlled Legislature steadily chipping away at funding for Planned Parenthood during the former governor’s final term in office.
“Patients have rights,” Godlewski said. “They have the right to choose their provider.”
Accordingly, she said, the Biden administration needs to guarantee that Planned Parenthood can receive Medicaid funding if patients are choosing them as their provider.
Godlewski also wants “onerous rules” that create “barriers” to accessing medication abortions to be eliminated. These abortions use medication — in pill form — to end a pregnancy, usually in the first two-and-a-half months.
The Food and Drug Administration in February moved to make abortion pills more accessible to women across the country by ending its requirement that the medication be picked up in person. The Biden administration last year also dropped many restrictions on medication abortions, but it preserved rules requiring pharmacies and doctors who prescribe abortion pills to go through special training and licensing.
Godlewski urged the Biden administration on Wednesday to drop those rules, saying the move would make abortion services more accessible.
Her appeal to the Biden administration comes two weeks after a bill guaranteeing abortion rights failed to pass the U.S. Senate.
The treasurer had tough words for her would-be colleagues over their failure to codify the rights guaranteed by Roe: “We just cannot keep treating codifying Roe v. Wade as an afterthought or an extra credit project,” she said.
She continued: “I am frustrated that we have had 50 years to get this done. And even my own party has had the White House, the Senate and the House — and yet we just simply have not prioritized this. And now we are seeing the attacks on women and their reproductive freedom and on their health care choices.”
“Women do not want to go backward,” Godlewski said. “They do not want to go back to pre-Civil War, 1849 laws ruling our bodies and our decisions.”