Wisconsin Treasurer and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski is suspending her campaign and endorsing Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the two campaigns confirmed Friday.
Godlewski’s decision to drop out of the race, first reported by the Cap Times, comes just days after fellow front-runners Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry also dropped out of the race and endorsed Barnes. It was also a reversal for Godlewski, who told reporters Wednesday she planned to stay in the race through the primary.
A source familiar with Godlewski’s thinking told the Cap Times the treasurer ultimately decided to end her campaign so Democratic voters can rally around a candidate before November and mount a strong challenge to incumbent GOP U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in this fall’s general election
The decisions from Nelson, Lasry and Godlewski to drop out have turned the Democratic U.S. Senate primary on its head and all but ensured Barnes will take on Johnson in November.
“Over a year ago, we launched this campaign to defeat Ron Johnson and return this Senate seat to the people of Wisconsin,” Godlewski said in a statement. “I stepped up because, too often, Washington overlooks so many of the challenges working families face — from affordable child care and senior care to paid family leave to prescription drug costs to reproductive freedom. I believed we needed more working moms at the U.S. Senate table who would fight like hell to make these issues a priority — I still do.”
“But it’s clear that if we want to finally send Ron Johnson packing, we must all get behind Mandela Barnes and fight together,” she continued. “I’m proud of what our 72-county campaign has accomplished, and while I may not be on the ballot this November, every issue we fought to bring front and center will be.”
Godlewski also pledged to campaign for Barnes, Gov. Tony Evers and “all the Democrats on the ballot this November.”
Barnes said in a statement that he was “honored” to receive Godlewski’s endorsement.
“Throughout this campaign, Sarah has been a leader in the fight to protect abortion access and a tireless advocate for working people and rural communities across Wisconsin,” Barnes said. “I will proudly stand with her in those fights as we take on Ron Johnson in the fall.”
The lieutenant governor added that this week “has demonstrated what it looks like when we come together for a goal that is greater than ourselves.”
“We are building a coalition that crosses generations, crosses racial divides and political divides,” Barnes continued. “A coalition that includes farmers, union leaders, teachers, small business owners and working people all across this state.”
Johnson, who had until Friday avoided weighing in on his potential Democratic opponents, took to Twitter to attack Barnes.
"Showing their lack of respect for voters and the democratic process, the power brokers of the Democrat party have now cleared the field for their most radical left candidate," Johnson wrote. "Socialist policies have produced this mess, & a radical left Senator from Wisconsin is not the solution."