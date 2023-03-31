We’re Jessie Opoien and Jack Kelly, politics reporters for the Cap Times, and we are thrilled to share the latest episode of the Wedge Issues podcast. This week, we spoke with Wisconsin Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski.
Godlewski, a former state treasurer, was appointed to the role earlier this month. She replaced longtime Secretary of State Doug La Follette, who was just reelected in November but unexpectedly retired March 17 after four decades in the office.
In the episode, Godlewski walked us through what she’s envisioning for the office’s future, her conversation with Gov. Tony Evers before he appointed her to the role and what her new gig means for her work on restoring abortion access in Wisconsin.
And, of course, we put her through the rigors of the lightning round.
