Wisconsin Treasurer and Democratic U.S. Senate hopeful Sarah Godlewski on Friday called on President Joe Biden to take executive action to guarantee access to contraceptives in the United States.
The call from Godlewski comes just weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade — rendering virtually all abortions illegal in Wisconsin and 20 other states. Included in a concurring opinion to that decision, Justice Clarence Thomas said the court should also reconsider other precedents, including Griswold v. Connecticut, a 1965 decision which protects rights to birth control.
Godlewski said she’d like to see the Biden administration issue an order rescinding a rule created by the Trump administration that lets some employers opt out, on religious or moral grounds, of a federal mandate guaranteeing health insurance plans cover contraceptive services for women.
The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 7-2 ruling, upheld the rule put in place by Trump. But, if the court found Trump had the authority to make the rule, she said Biden should have the ability to end it.
“I think Biden should use his executive authority to bring it back to what it was before, especially at a time when half of our country now has fewer rights when it comes to reproductive freedom than we did just a few weeks ago,” she said.
Godlewksi said she’d also like the Biden administration to create a program to enforce compliance with the Affordable Care Act's mandate that insurers cover contraceptives.
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Labor Secretary Martin Walsh recently penned a letter saying they “continue to receive complaints of non-compliance” that health insurers are not following the Affordable Care Act directive.
“In my mind, the government needs to uphold its end of the bargain and hold these insurance companies accountable — who are just blatantly violating the law,” Godlewski said in an interview.
To do so, she said she’d like to see HHS establish a program that requires insurers to self-report their coverage as it relates to contraceptives. If HHS finds insurers are not following the mandate, Godlewski said, she’d like the department to be able to refer violators to the Department of Justice for enforcement.
This is not the first time Godlewski has called on the Biden administration to take executive action. In May, she called for the president to take executive action to bolster access to abortion services across the United States.
“We have to be proactive when it comes to attacking women and their ability to make their own healthcare decisions,” she said.