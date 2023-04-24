Wisconsin Republicans “need to give people a reason” to vote for them after losing 14 of the last 17 statewide elections,” Sen. Ron Johnson told a panel of reporters on Monday.
The Republican senator — who was one of the few to buck the trend by winning reelection for a third term last fall — was responding to a question about recent comments made by GOP lawyer Cleta Mitchell, a member of the Milwaukee-based Bradley Foundation board. Mitchell named Wisconsin as a specific example for why Republicans should limit, among other things, voting on college campuses, according to a Washington Post report.
“I want to make sure that only legitimate voters vote. That's true. I don't want people who shouldn't be voting, voting. So I think we do need to do everything we can to prevent fraud,” Johnson said during an event hosted by the Milwaukee Press Club. “But I'm not trying to limit people voting. We need to expand, certainly, people who want to vote for us. We need to give them a reason to do so.”
Democrats “just have a much easier reality,” Johnson said, adding that the party has done “a fabulous job of going into Dane County, for example, and mining every vote.” Dane County is the fastest growing county in Wisconsin, and in the April 4 state Supreme Court race, 82% of its votes went to liberal Judge Janet Protasiewicz, a key contributor to her win.
Abortion was also “certainly an important factor,” Johnson said. The party worked to elevate the issue in Wisconsin’s 2022 midterm elections and the most recent Supreme Court race. In competitive races in which abortion remained at the forefront, liberal candidates succeeded. Johnson defeated his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, by one percentage point in a race that revolved more around crime than abortion.
Those were the first statewide elections in Wisconsin following the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 2022 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned the constitutional right to end a pregnancy and activated Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban. Under the law, which had been unenforceable under the court’s Roe v. Wade ruling, abortion is illegal in Wisconsin with no exceptions for cases of rape, incest or the health of the mother.
In November — the last time the Marquette University Law School polled on the question — 33% of Wisconsin voters said they supported the decision to overturn Roe, while 55% opposed it. Also in November, 84% of voters said abortion should be legal in the case of rape or incest, while 10% said it should not. In an August Marquette poll, 65% of voters said abortion should be legal in “all or most cases,” while 30% said it should be illegal in all or most cases.
Johnson reiterated on Monday his belief that voters should decide via referendum what, if any, restrictions there should be on abortion. There is currently no mechanism to do so under Wisconsin law, and Republican lawmakers rejected an effort by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to create such a process.
“This question that we have to decide is, at what point does society have the responsibility to protect life?” Johnson said Monday. “When you ask it that way, it acknowledges the fact that women have rights. But at some point in time, an unborn child in the womb also has those rights. And that's the decision we have to make.”
The senator declined to say how he would vote on the issue when asked on Monday, quipping that “it’s all a secret ballot.”
Johnson was also asked whether he agrees with Republican former Vice President Mike Pence that the abortion pill, mifepristone, should be taken off the market. The senator shared his belief that “federal health agencies have been captured by big pharma.”
"I have my doubts about the FDA following the science on this one, and not playing politics with that as well,” Johnson said.
Two challenges to the drug’s availability are in litigation at the federal level.
Mifepristone is part of a two-drug regimen used (along with misoprostol) to end an early-term pregnancy. The Food and Drug Administration approved mifepristone for medical termination of a pregnancy up to seven weeks gestation in 2000; the approval was extended to 10 weeks in 2016.
As Johnson’s Democratic counterpart, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, embarks on her reelection campaign for a third term, she continues to highlight her efforts to support and codify abortion access.
Several Republicans are considering campaigns, but none have made it official yet. Johnson said he won’t get involved in the primary, but will support the GOP candidate who makes it through to the general election (he made the same pledge to support the Republican presidential candidate, whoever it is).
Asked about the best line of attack against Baldwin, Johnson said, "The debt and deficit. She’s right there voting for every massive spending program … just happy to mortgage our kids’ future without a second thought."
Johnson also did not rule out running again in 2028. During his 2016 reelection campaign, he pledged not to seek a third term — then changed his mind, saying he hadn’t expected Democrats would have political control of Washington.
“Never say never,” Johnson said, noting that he hadn’t made any such pledge this time. “I don't know what might happen in six years.”