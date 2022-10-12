Wisconsin’s Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has widened the gap to hold a 6-point lead among likely voters over his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, while the state’s gubernatorial race is locked in a statistical tie.
That’s according to a new Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday, conducted between Oct. 3-9. The poll surveyed 801 registered voters, 652 of whom were classified as likely voters. The margin of error among likely voters was +/- 4.8 percentage points.
The Senate race has effectively flipped on its head since August, when Barnes emerged from the Democratic primary with a 7-point lead over Johnson among registered voters. Since then, the Democrat has fielded a barrage of negative ads from Johnson and his allies after largely avoiding criticism from his Democratic opponents throughout his primary campaign.
Johnson, whose campaign and backers have worked to put Barnes on defense by tying him to far-left politicians and movements, has the support of 52% of likely voters. Barnes, who has sought to change the conversation by challenging Johnson on abortion access, is backed by 46% of likely voters.
The race is tighter among voters who said they are “absolutely certain or very likely to vote,” with 49% supporting Johnson and 47% supporting Barnes, and is tied 47-47 among registered voters.
Throughout the course of the campaign, both candidates have improved their favorability ratings among registered voters, with Barnes moving from 21% in June to 39% in October, and Johnson moving from 37% to 41% over the same time period.
But while the percentage of registered voters who view Johnson unfavorably has held relatively steady over the last four months — from 46% to 45% — Barnes’ unfavorability rose from 16% to 40%. Thirteen percent of voters don’t have an opinion on Johnson, compared to 21% for Barnes.
Among registered voters, 47% said they believe Barnes better understands the problems of everyday Wisconsinites, while 40% selected Johnson.
"This campaign has always been about truth versus lies and distortions,” said Johnson campaign senior adviser Ben Voelkel in a statement, adding that Johnson “is talking about issues the voters care about around the state of Wisconsin.”
“Polls go up and down, but Mandela Barnes remains focused on holding Ron Johnson accountable, said Barnes spokesperson Maddy McDaniel in a statement, adding that the lieutenant governor is "traveling the state to earn Wisconsinites’ votes."
In the race for governor, Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers held a slim lead — inside the margin of error — over his Republican challenger, construction magnate Tim Michels. The poll found Evers leading the Trump-backed candidate 47% to 46% among likely voters, with independent candidate Joan Beglinger, who dropped out of the race in September but will still appear on the ballot, earning 4% support.
The race between Evers and Michels is considered by many to be a “toss-up,” and a flurry of other recent public polls have also forecasted it as a tight race.
In a statement, Patrick McNulty, Michels’ campaign manager, said the campaign “looks forward to carrying this momentum to Election Day.”
“The more people are reminded of Tony Evers’ failures, the more they coalesce around Tim Michels,” McNulty said.
Kayla Anderson, a campaign spokesperson for Evers, said “this latest Marquette poll shows what we’ve known all along — this will be one of the most competitive races in the country and we aren’t taking anything for granted.” She added that “Wisconsinites recognize that Gov. Evers cares about people like them.”
Michels appeared to have gained ground on the governor among independent voters — which could explain the tightening of the race. In August, Evers led Michels 49% to 38% among independent voters. In September, the governor held a 6-point lead among independents. Wednesday’s poll revealed that Michels had surpassed Evers, leading the governor 44% to 43%.
The construction executive for weeks has attacked Evers over crime, an issue that Wednesday’s poll found is fourth most important to independent voters in the state.
Evers, though, maintained leads over Michels in several areas. For example, when given a choice between the two candidates, 47% of those polled said they believed the governor “better understands the problems faced by ordinary people in Wisconsin.” Thirty-nine percent said Michels better understands the problems of ordinary Wisconsinites.
More people polled also felt Evers shared their values: 48% said Evers shares their values while 47% said he does not. For Michels, 43% of people polled said he shares their values while 45% said he does not.
For the first time since the Aug. 9 primary, fewer people polled had a favorable view of Evers than an unfavorable one (44% favorable vs. 46% unfavorable). Michels was viewed favorably by 36% of people polled, and unfavorably by another 36%. Among those polled, 20% said they hadn’t heard enough about Michels to form a favorable or unfavorable opinion.
Inflation remained at the top of the list of registered voters’ concerns, with 68% very concerned about it (down from 70% last month). That was followed by public schools at 60%, gun violence at 60%, abortion policy at 56% and crime at 56%.
Once again, the differences in priorities between the two parties were significant. Among Democrats, the top issues were abortion policy (81%), gun violence (78%), public schools (53%), inflation (51%) and crime (38%). Among Republicans, they were inflation (81%), illegal immigration (74%), crime (74%), an accurate vote count (72%) and taxes (59%).
Marquette will release one more poll, on Nov. 2, before the Nov. 8 election.