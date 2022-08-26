Two weeks after firing Michael Gableman from the taxpayer-funded review of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Friday withdrew subpoenas that sought to jail Wisconsin mayors and election officials for refusing to testify in private at the former state Supreme Court justice’s office in a Brookfield strip mall.
Several subjects of the subpoenas confirmed Friday afternoon that they had received notices of withdrawal.
The move is a significant step toward concluding the review, which remains tied up in litigation.
“It ends with a whimper, not with a shout,” said Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Ann Jacobs, one of 10 officials and staffers subpoenaed as part of the probe, in an interview. “I think that it really goes to show that this was a charade, and play-acting of an investigation.”
Gableman had sought to jail 10 individuals — Jacobs, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, Racine Mayor Cory Mason, Madison and Green Bay City Clerks Maribeth Witzel-Behl and Celestine Jeffreys, WEC staffer Sara Linski, state Department of Enterprise Technology Director Trina Zanow, and city of Milwaukee employees David Henke and Hannah Bubacz — for refusing to provide testimony at his office, rather than in a public legislative hearing.
A status conference in that lawsuit was scheduled in Waukesha County Circuit Court for this coming Tuesday.
"This is long overdue," said Racine Mayor Cory Mason. "Gableman's intimidation tactics have no place in our democracy. I am proud that none of the mayors buckled under Gableman's threats — even when he threatened us with jail."
Recipients of the subpoenas stressed that they were willing to give public testimony before the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections, and that their only objections were to the private interviews Gableman sought.
“The objection to the subpoena was simply that if the Legislature wanted to take our testimony, that the Legislature needed to be the body before whom we appeared,” Jacobs said. “And rather than do that, we have spent months and months of litigation, arguing about whether or not we had to go and appear at the liposuction clinic, and the one person who did, showed up and no one was there to do the deposition.”
Jacobs was referring to the fact that Gableman’s office was located in a suite that also housed a liposuction clinic, and that, in February, Kenosha's city administrator, John Morrissey, showed up to testify, but did not because the attorney scheduled to conduct the interview wasn’t licensed to practice law in Wisconsin.
Madison City Attorney Mike Haas said in a statement that city officials “always knew” the Office of Special Counsel (created for Gableman’s review) “would not discover anything new about our elections or any evidence of wrongdoing by our Clerk’s Office and poll workers.”
“Despite wasting over one million dollars of taxpayer funds, the Special Counsel has only fanned false conspiracy theories and harmed public confidence in Wisconsin elections,” Haas said. “The voters and the public should observe and ask questions about our elections, but they can also have full confidence in the security and integrity of Wisconsin elections. Speaker Vos has finally recognized that this cynical and divisive exercise should be ended.”
Vos gave Gableman the boot on Aug. 12, ending a contract that lasted more than a year and racked up more than $1 million in taxpayer-funded expenses — much of which stemmed from a series of lawsuits challenging the effort.
The Assembly speaker told reporters last week that he didn’t regret hiring Gableman, despite the former justice’s actions becoming “embarrassing” in the last few months. He had no additional comment on Friday.
“I think the original effort was still worthwhile,” Vos told reporters on Aug. 16. “I wish we could have stuck to that, because it would have been able to prove whether or not there were serious problems with the election beyond what we already found.”
The probe focused primarily on voting at nursing homes in Wisconsin amid the COVID-19 outbreak, along with the use of grant money by local governments to help pay for election-related expenses during the pandemic.
In March, Gableman told an Assembly committee that lawmakers should consider decertifying Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election, despite the nonpartisan Legislative Council and Legislative Reference Bureau having determined that doing so is not legally possible. It was around then that the review started to go “off the rails,” Vos said.
Although Gableman’s contract has been terminated, litigation over the review continues. In June, Dane County Judge Frank Remington forwarded an order accusing Gableman of “unprofessional conduct” to the Office of Lawyer Regulation, which could hand down further discipline to the former justice.
The Office of Special Counsel, under which Gableman operated, technically still exists, Vos said last week, although it has no staff and no budget. It continues to exist because of the ongoing litigation, Vos said, adding that he believes most of the lawsuits did not have standing or merit.
“There are still outstanding issues where I think the judges decided wrongly,” Vos said.
Haas said the city “will await word from the (Waukesha County Circuit Court), but the only reasonable step at this point is for the lawsuit to be voluntarily dismissed by the attorneys for the Special Counsel’s Office.”
Jacobs said she’s disappointed to see the number of tax dollars directed toward the review, along with the attacks leveled at nonpartisan election officials and staffers.
“My hope is with this coming to a rather inauspicious end that the staff who were concerned (about attacks) will be assuaged and remain on the job,” Jacobs said. “That said, the attacks on them that continue, whether in the media or what have you, are unfortunate, and I think we would be well served if those would stop.”
Several recounts, lawsuits and a nonpartisan audit have confirmed that President Joe Biden won Wisconsin in 2020 by about 20,000 votes and that there was no widespread voter fraud in the state.