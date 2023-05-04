We’re Jessie Opoien and Jack Kelly, politics reporters for the Cap Times, and we are thrilled to share the latest episode of the Wedge Issues podcast. This week, Jessie spoke with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.
Vos, a Republican from Rochester in southeastern Wisconsin, is the longest-serving speaker in state history. He’s held the post for a decade, and has been in office nearly 20 years.
In this episode, Vos talked with Jessie in his state Capitol office, one day after the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee took its first votes on the 2023-25 state budget and Republican lawmakers introduced a massive proposal to overhaul the state’s approach to shared revenue and to boost local government funding.
Vos talked about his policy priorities, his hopes for the future of the Republican Party and how his efforts to hit the “reset” button with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers are going.
And, of course, he was put through the rigors of the lightning round.
