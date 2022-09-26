The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol subpoenaed Assembly Speaker Robin Vos over the weekend for his testimony about a July phone call with former President Donald Trump asking the powerful Wisconsin Republican to take on the legally dubious task of decertifying the state’s 2020 presidential election.
The subpoena, served to Vos on Saturday, asked him to appear for testimony Monday — but that deposition was postponed after the speaker filed a federal lawsuit seeking to prevent the committee from interviewing him.
“The circumstances and details regarding your interactions with former President Trump related to the 2020 election are relevant to the (committee’s) investigation,” U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat and chair of the committee, wrote in a letter to Vos.
Attorneys for Vos rejected that claim, writing the subpoena “imposes an undue burden, seeks to infringe on Speaker Vos’ legislative immunity from civil process, lacks a lawful purpose, and was issued from an unlawful Committee.”
Vos’ attorneys also said the truncated timeline — less than 48 hours — between when the speaker received the subpoena and was asked to testify was unreasonable.
“The only explanation for such an extreme timeline is the Committee’s desire to conduct the deposition before its next publicly televised hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, so that clips can be edited out to be used in a multimedia show,” Vos’ attorneys wrote.
They also noted that the committee is not seeking testimony from Vos about the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, but instead want to question him about a conversation the speaker had with Trump just weeks ago.
“The Committee is demanding Speaker Vos appear for a deposition to answer questions irrelevant to the Committee’s investigation,” the speaker’s attorneys wrote.
In a statement, Vos said he was “surprised to receive a subpoena since I have no information to provide about the events surrounding Jan. 6.”
“My conversation with former President Trump took place many months after Jan. 6 and has been about his concerns regarding issues in Wisconsin with the way the 2020 election was handled, a fact that has been publicly documented on numerous occasions in the media,” Vos continued.
“Given how close we are to the midterms, this subpoena seems to be more about partisan politics than actual fact-finding,” the speaker said.
Trump and Vos spoke in July after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that unmanned absentee ballot drop boxes were not permitted under state law. The former president cited that ruling — which only affects elections going forward — as evidence that thousands of votes were cast illegally and urged Vos to take on the impossible task of decertifying the state’s last presidential election.
Vos detailed the call in a July interview with WISN-TV, saying Trump urged him to overturn the state’s election results.
“It’s very consistent,” Vos said in July of his call with Trump. “He makes his case, which I respect. He would like us to do something different in Wisconsin. I explained it's not allowed under the constitution. He has a different opinion, and then he put out the tweet. So that’s it.”
After Vos rebuffed Trump, the former president endorsed his primary opponent, Adam Steen. Vos defeated Steen by a razor-thin margin on Aug. 9, who is now mounting a write-in campaign against Vos.