Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Wednesday appointed attorney Don Millis of Sun Prairie to serve on the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Millis will replace Dean Knudson, who helped create WEC as a state lawmaker, as one of the body’s three Republican members. Knudson resigned his seat last month and said he no longer believed he could represent Republicans on the commission.
Knudson’s resignation is a symptom of the squeeze many Wisconsin Republicans are putting on WEC. Since the 2020 presidential election, the commissioners and their professional staff have come under fire from conservative lawmakers and their allies and election conspiracy theorists.
In a statement, Vos said Millis “is a respected attorney whose expertise makes him an excellent addition to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.”
“I have no doubt he will apply election laws fairly and ensure current law is being followed,” Vos said.
Millis, a tax attorney, previously served on the commission in 2016 as an appointee of then-Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (who now serves in the U.S. House).
Wednesday’s announcement that he will return to the commission was lauded by Republican leaders in the state.
Former Gov. Tommy Thompson said in a statement that Millis is “a true conservative fighter who understands election law and knows how to get things done. I can’t think of anyone better for this position.”
Millis also has the backing of Republican Party of Wisconsin Chair Paul Farrow, who said the attorney will help guarantee “equal access to free, fair and secure election administration.”
Former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who Vos hired to lead a review of the state’s 2020 presidential election, also issued a statement of support for Millis. Gableman, whose work has been haphazard and lacked clear objectives and deadlines, according to election experts, has been an outspoken critic of WEC and its staff while conducting his review.
Millis’ first meeting as a member of the commission will be Friday. At the meeting, either he or fellow GOP commissioner Robert Spindell will be elected WEC’s next chair. Commission rules dictate that the chairpersonship alternates between a Democrat and a Republican every two years. The term of WEC’s current chair, Democrat Ann Jacobs, is coming to a close.
After the body’s next chair is selected Friday, the commission will consider a series of challenges to candidates who have filed to be on August’s primary ballot. That includes a challenge to the nomination signatures filed by Trump-endorsed GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels.