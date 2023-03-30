Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway raised three times more money than election opponent Gloria Reyes in the weeks since the February primary, according to their latest campaign finance reports.
The $75,525 the incumbent received in donations since mid-February brings Rhodes-Conway’s total for the entire campaign to $114,687, while Reyes added $23,893 since the primary and ended with $60,162.
Reyes, a former deputy mayor who also served as president of the Madison School Board, has highlighted the fact that her campaign is funded locally and contends Rhodes-Conway is relying more on donors from outside Madison and out of state.
The most recent finance reports show that to be mostly true, with Reyes receiving 97% of her donations from Wisconsin and 89% from Madison specifically.
Still, 82% of Rhodes-Conway’s donations came from Wisconsin, and of those, 81% were from Madison.
“The mayor has friends and family across the country. She’s doing what every candidate is told to do: Ask everyone in your network to contribute,” said Rhodes-Conway’s campaign manager, Alec Piefer.
Residents have raised concerns in almost every mayoral debate so far about new zoning regulations and the effect they will have on single-family neighborhoods, especially in terms of real estate development and converting houses into denser multi-family rentals.
Despite their differing positions on the housing issue, both candidates have received donations from local real estate developers, according to both February and March campaign finance records.
Reyes’ largest donation of $3,000 came from Scott Lewis, owner of Madison’s CMI Property Management. She also received a $1,000 donation from developer Terrance Wall of T. Wall Enterprises and $1,000 from Leon Andrews in Washington, D.C., the CEO of the advisory company Equal Measure.
Rhodes-Conway similarly received $1,500 from Philip and Helen Bradbury, the latter of whom is president of Stone House Development in Madison.
Rhodes-Conway has also racked in donations from local and national politicians, with $2,000 from Madison Ald. Erik Paulson, $1,000 from Milwaukee Bucks executive and former U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry and $250 from Democratic state Sen. Kelda Roys.
She also received some of her largest donations from unions and political action committees around the country. For instance, the mayor received $1,000 from the Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund, $5,000 from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers labor union and another $5,000 from the Wisconsin People Conference PAC.
The two candidates were closer in the amounts they spent during this finance period than in previous ones, where previously Rhodes-Conway had outspent Reyes 2 to 1. Rhodes-Conway spent $54,604, with the majority going toward mailing and ads. Records show her campaign spent $9,000 on ads and nearly $40,000 on both primary and general election mailing.
Reyes spent $36,072, with around $5,500 going toward mailers, $2,500 to yard signs, $8,000 for campaign manager fees and over $3,000 for opposition research.
Voters on Tuesday will cast ballots for Madison mayor, the decisive Wisconsin Supreme Court race, as well as local City Council and School Board races. Visit the Cap Times’ comprehensive voting guide for more information on all the races and candidates. Voters can also read coverage of Monday’s jointly hosted Cap Times and WISC-TV mayoral debate to catch up on the campaign-trail issues.