Rhodes-Conway talks ‘unhealthy housing market’ and solutions

Madison is in a housing crisis. Finding affordable places can be difficult even for people with good jobs and decent income.
City planning staff work to identify parts of the city suitable for development and redevelopment, but the city has not been able to keep pace with its growing population. Worse, development lagged for so long that the city needs to more than double its current housing development to get it to a healthy place, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a recent town hall meeting.
On Oct. 24, Rhodes-Conway laid out Madison’s housing situation during the meeting at Sequoya Library. She discussed the lack of affordable housing in Madison, strategies the city uses to combat homelessness and innovative ideas that could bolster housing.
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the mayor’s Housing Forward initiative in Madison, which is her agenda for addressing Madison’s housing needs. The city needed to prioritize the homeless population first when COVID hit, she said.
Under Housing Forward, the city works with private sector partners to address affordable housing, home ownership for people of color, offer a wide spectrum of housing choices, and make sure that zoning regulations make it easier to build more housing.
Rhodes-Conway emphasized the need for those efforts and said the pandemic derailed much of that work, but now the city is back on track addressing the housing crisis on all fronts.
Planning for growth
Madison’s population in 2000 was 208,054, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Rhodes-Conway said the projected population now is over 277,000, and that the city grew its population by 16 percent since the last census in 2020.
“We expect the same (percentage) growth in the next 20 years,” Rhodes-Conway said. “So this is happening. We continue to be a place where people want to live and are continuing to move to. The question is, how do we grow?
“We have to plan for that growth and we have to accommodate the people who want to live here.”
If Madison gets another 70,000 new residents over the next 20 years, that would mean approximately 40,000 new housing units would need to be built to keep pace, according to Rhodes-Conway.
In other words, Madison would need to add over 2,000 housing units per year.
But even that won’t be enough because of a lack of new housing under previous mayoral administrations, she said.
“If we had done that over the past 20 years, our housing market would look different,” Rhodes-Conway said. “But we didn’t do that. We didn’t add nearly that much. So, we’re about 4,000 units down from where we should be if we had kept pace with housing needs. Now we have a deficit.”
That deficit means the city will need to add more than the projected 2,000 units of housing per year in order to catch up and then keep up with the population growth. To that end, city staff issued a Madison-record 3,633 building permits in 2021.
Still, it is difficult for people to find places where they can afford to live. Even young professionals or people with good incomes who find housing are often stuck because they can’t afford to move into better places even one price tier up from where they began, according to Rhodes-Conway.
“The opportunities for housing for a young professional just aren’t there,” Rhodes-Conway said. “They do not have the same opportunities that I had or that some of you had when they chose to move to Madison or chose to stay here.
“I want Madison to remain a place where young people can afford to live and settle down. Folks can’t afford to stay because they can’t find the next step in their housing journey,” she said.
Vacancy rates
It seems like construction is everywhere around Madison these days. Every major street from University to East Washington avenues has some type of development in the works.
During public meetings like Madison’s Plan Commission or City Council meetings, the phrase “we’re in a housing crisis” is oft-repeated and used to remind folks that a majority of housing development proposals need to be pushed forward and approved.
Such was Rhodes-Conway’s tone during the town hall meeting. Even if it seems like the cranes residents see throughout the city are a lot, the bottom line is that construction is not enough.
According to city of Madison planning division staff, a healthy vacancy rate for a city is around 5%. The vacancy rate is the percentage of all available units that are vacant or unoccupied at the time, and is one way to measure if a city has enough available housing. Very low vacancy rates mean that available units are scarce and usually represent a seller’s market where affordability is low.
“Our vacancy rate is about 3.5% on the rental side, so it’s a little under half what we would want it to be,” Rhodes-Conway said. “Ownership is even worse. Two percent is the healthy ownership vacancy rate. We’re at about 1% and that rate has been getting lower every year since about 2015.”
Low vacancy rates are highly disruptive to tenants’ rights and stability. Because there’s a shortage of housing options, landlords can demand higher rents and are likely to kick out tenants who can’t pay because there are plenty of people to take their place.
“Those numbers are sobering,” Rhodes-Conway said of the vacancy rates. “And they give an idea on the scale of need in this community… The higher the vacancy rate is, the more the market tips towards the tenant and the tenant has more leverage. The lower the vacancy rate is, the more it tilts towards the landlord.
“I say this because some time ago the state of Wisconsin took away almost every tenant protection that Madison had passed. So tenants don’t have protection in the law.”
Homeless services
The lack of tenant protection as well as the paucity of affordable housing has placed a high burden on homeless services around Madison.
“The pandemic brought our work on homelessness to the forefront,” Rhodes-Conway told the audience. “Prior to the pandemic, our solution to homelessness was just warehousing people in a church basement. When the pandemic hit we realized we couldn’t continue to do that.”
Rhodes-Conway said the city is on its way to delivering a permanent men’s shelter and the Salvation Army continues to work on revamping its East Washington Avenue shelter for women and families.
In the meantime, the Salvation Army uses the old Karmenta nursing home on Milwaukee Street as a shelter for women and families. The city has used the old Fleet services building on First Street as a men’s shelter as well as several other places including local hotels and tiny homes on Dairy Drive.
“The number of people experiencing homelessness has gone up,” Rhodes-Conway said. “So, we’re making progress but we’re still having a problem.”
One key component to addressing homelessness and housing insecurity is to add housing that is affordable for people making 30% or less of the area median income.
Addressing ‘the hardest gap’
Area Median Income is the average income families or individuals make in a designated area. In Dane County, the area median income is approximately $75,179.
In Madison, people making about 30% of the area median income are the most in need of housing options they can afford. AMI is the main way affordability is measured and 30% is the lowest income designation that the Department of Housing and Urban Development uses to measure affordability.
A family in Dane County that makes about $30,930 per year would fit into the 30% range. For a single person, that is about $21,660.
Because rents are so high in Madison, people in that range, especially non-students, just don’t have a lot of housing options.
“Our greatest need for affordable housing in our community is for those 30% and under,” Rhodes-Conway said. “That is the hardest gap.”
There are several challenges to providing housing for the 30% group. One is the cost of construction. Developers are hard pressed, particularly in this era of inflation, to construct all-affordable housing buildings.
For developers to build affordable housing, they typically need financial help from the city and the federal government. The city uses the affordable housing fund, which is at $10 million for 2023, to help developers cover some of the costs of a project.
Developers also seek out funding assistance from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority.
WHEDA uses a competitive process to determine which projects will receive tax credit funding and only announces recipients once a year. This contributes to a slow process that can be costly financially for the prospective developer. In addition to the wait-and-see with WHEDA, a developer must navigate the approval process from governing agencies like the Urban Design Commission or Plan Commission.
Thus, a potential affordable housing project can take approximately two years before it breaks ground.
Projects in the works
The city’s affordable housing fund is being used extensively. According to Community Development Director Jim O’Keefe, approximately six development proposals have already requested money that would come from the 2023 fund, illustrating how in-demand it is.
There are multiple affordable housing projects in the works at the moment:
- A project featuring 550 units of all-affordable housing is being proposed for the Oscar Mayer site. It would be the first phase of redevelopment of Oscar Mayer.
- A project that would include the demolition of St. John’s Church in downtown Madison. In place of the church would be a 10-story apartment building with 130 units, including 26 units set aside for people making less than 30% AMI. In total, 108 units would be set aside for low-income housing.
- A proposal would demolish Madison’s Plaza hotel at 4402 E. Washington Ave. to construct between 155-190 units of affordable housing, including units set aside for people making 30% AMI or less.
Exploring new models
The city is using zoning and ordinance changes to make it faster and easier to add desirable density. Accessory dwelling units — little add-ons to housing units such as a bedroom above a garage — have been an increased focus of the city.
Rhodes-Conway told the town hall meeting that ADUs have become popular here and the city is exploring ways to bolster ADU development.
She added that Madison is looking to other cities for successful models.
“We’re also looking to copy what some other cities are doing and have sets of pre-approved plans,” Rhodes-Conway said. “This is something I’ve seen in a couple of other cities where they literally have plans drawn up for a three-unit, four-unit, six-unit. Plans that we know work.
“So, if a developer comes in and says, ‘I want to do this plan at this site,’ it just sort of cuts a bunch of work out of the process. We’re not there yet with this, but I want to explore it.”
Rhodes-Conway also pointed to one of the city’s partners, Milwaukee’s ACRE, a 24-week program that recruits and trains people of color for careers in commercial real estate. It is designed to expand diversity in real estate and increase the number of small scale developers.
“We’ve had five people from Madison graduate this program, and we have four other people in it right now,” she said.
Good growth
Madison is routinely listed among the best places in the nation to live, and people are going to continue moving here. Rhodes-Conway assured the audience that growth is a good thing but it has to be done the right way.
“Let me just say, it’s better to be in this situation than the opposite,” Rhodes-Conway said. “How should we grow? The answer we have gotten through all of our community outreach and conversations is that we should grow via infill development and we should focus that development on transportation corridors. That dovetails with what we have been doing around affordable housing.”
If Madison grows over the next 20 years at the rate we have seen since 2000, there would be more than 300,000 residents by 2042. What kind of housing market and affordability situation will those future residents face?
“That’s why we need to look at what is supporting the addition of housing in our city and what is not,” Rhodes-Conway said. “What is affordable housing, and what is not? Otherwise we continue to perpetuate a really unhealthy housing market where it is hard to find places to live.”