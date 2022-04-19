In the city's latest step to address “forever chemicals,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Ald. Nasra Wehelie, District 7, are putting forward a resolution at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting to remove PFAS contamination from Well 15 on Madison’s east side.
The proposed resolution authorizes contracting to help Madison Water Utility obtain a treatment and filtration design to apply for federal funds this year from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The infrastructure bill, passed in 2021, is expected to provide $12.8 million annually for five years for Wisconsin communities to address emerging drinking water contaminants, such as PFAS.
If built, this would be the first municipal PFAS treatment facility in the state.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway commended the federal and state government for recognizing the importance of addressing PFAS pollution and said the Madison Water Utility remains committed to testing, monitoring and openly communicating throughout this process.
“Ensuring safe drinking water for all members of our community is one of the City’s most important responsibilities, and we have committed to keeping Well 15 offline until we have a PFAS treatment or filtration system,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. “We are prepared to do everything we can to seize this funding opportunity to build Wisconsin’s first municipal PFAS treatment facility.”
PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a family of manmade chemicals used in products like clothing and carpet, nonstick cookware, packaging and firefighting foam. They exist in soils and water and have been linked to negative health effects.
They were discovered in Well 15 during voluntary testing in 2017, and the well was later closed down in 2019.
PFAS chemicals exist in soils and water underneath Dane County Regional Airport and Truax Field on Madison's north side, likely stemming from the use of firefighting foam. Well 15 is located near Truax Airfield, where PFAS treatment is ongoing.
The Department of Natural Resources informed the county, along with the Wisconsin National Guard and the city of Madison, approximately four years ago that they were responsible for PFAS contamination on and around the base.
After stalling on the issue since the summer, Dane County voted to pursue a lawsuit against the makers of PFAS in February for contaminating the environment, specifically at the Dane County Regional Airport.
Wehelie, who serves on the Madison Water Utility Board, cosponsored the resolution with Rhodes-Conway, which will be introduced without discussion on Tuesday. It marks the latest step in the city’s battle against the forever chemicals.
The resolution will be reviewed by the city’s Finance Committee on April 25 and the Water Utility Board on April 26.
“As a member of the Water Utility Board, I recognize the level of concern around PFAS contamination in drinking water, and I support the Utility’s efforts to bring PFAS treatment to Well 15,” Wehelie said in a statement. “It is also important to be transparent and establish an inclusive engagement process with the community throughout the project.”
The resolution to treat PFAS in Well 15 is anticipated to return to the City Council for a final vote on May 10, if it passes in committee meetings. The Water Utility will hold a community meeting and discussion on next steps after the resolution is approved.