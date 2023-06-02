The Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget writing committee on Thursday proposed spending $2.3 billion in the state’s next two-year budget on building and infrastructure projects, $1.5 billion less than what was proposed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in February.
Included in Republicans’ proposed capital budget is $285 million to replace the Camp Randall Sports Center, also known as the Shell, on the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s campus with a new indoor practice field for the university's football team. Evers also proposed spending $285 million on such a facility in his budget proposal.
Also included in the proposal are funds to purchase the Wisconsin Veterans Museum in Madison. It also includes money to help pay for projects on certain UW System campuses, including a science building at the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire and the renovation of University of Wisconsin–Stout’s Heritage Hall.
Republicans’ proposed capital budget does not include the $347 million that Evers proposed to build a new engineering building on UW-Madison’s campus, a top priority for the university. A new building would replace the College of Engineering’s 83-year-old facility, which is currently in “poor and unsatisfactory condition,” adding over 1,000 engineering students per year.
UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin in a February speech to the Board of Regents said a new facility would “open significantly more spots for students at a time when engineers are in high demand.”
In a statement sent after the committee’s meeting, Jay Rothman, president of the University of Wisconsin System, said he appreciated the committee’s decision to fund several projects on UW System campuses.
“However, for Wisconsin to compete and prosper, we must invest in high-demand programs at all our universities,” he added. “UW-Madison’s engineering building is our top priority for a reason. Investing in this facility will help address a crucial workforce shortage in the state as well as enhance the world-class research that draws talent into our state and drives economic vibrancy. We will continue to champion this vital project.”
Rep. Mark Born, a Beaver Dam Republican and a co-chair of the committee, told reporters they didn’t include funding for the engineering building because lawmakers “had to reduce an unrealistic capital budget” proposed by the governor.
“So, obviously, there are things that are in and out, and difficult decisions that are made,” he said.
Born told reporters before the committee met Thursday that about half of the $2.3 billion will be paid for with cash from the state’s general fund. The spending comes as the state finds itself with a projected $6.9 billion surplus.
Evers in February proposed almost $3.8 billion for building projects in his 2023-25 capital budget, with about half of those funds going toward upgrading and renovating University of Wisconsin System’s aging facilities.
Evers’ proposal earmarked about $1.8 billion for the UW System — about three-quarters of the System’s requested $2.4 billion. In his previous budget two years ago, Evers proposed $1.1 billion for the UW System, with Republicans approving $629 million in the final budget.
Also on Thursday, Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee declined to include additional state funds for broadband expansion in their budget proposal. Sen. Howard Marklein, a Republican from Spring Green who co-chairs the committee, told reporters that lawmakers decided not to provide additional dollars because the state is currently working on numerous broadband-related projects and is also expecting to receive federal funds for expansion.
“We can only build so much so fast,” Born said during the committee meeting.
The state is expected to receive as much as $1 billion from the federal government to help pay for broadband expansion in the coming years, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.
Democrats attempted to shoehorn additional state dollars for broadband expansion into the budget during the committee’s meeting, but their effort was defeated 12-4 on a party-line vote.
Cap Times reporter Kayla Huynh contributed to this story.