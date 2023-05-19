Republicans on the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee voted Thursday evening to include $125 million for fighting contamination from “forever chemicals” in Wisconsin water sources in the state’s next budget.
The 11-4 vote, which came along party lines, added a provision to lawmakers’ budget proposal that would create a $125 million fund that can be tapped to help pay for the cleanup of forever chemicals, also known as PFAS.
PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a family of man-made chemicals used in products like clothing and carpet, nonstick cookware, packaging and firefighting foam. They exist in soils and water and have been linked to negative health effects.
The compounds have been found in numerous Wisconsin cities over the last several years, such as Marinette, Wausau, Eau Claire, Milwaukee, La Crosse and Madison. Madison’s 2022 water quality report showed higher than advised quantities of PFAS in 11 of the city’s 21 active wells.
“PFAS is an important issue we've heard a lot (about) as we've traveled the state,” said committee co-chair, Sen. Howard Marklein, before the committee’s vote. The Spring Green Republican added that “the Legislature is taking this problem very seriously.”
How the $125 million will be spent, though, remains unclear. Marklein and Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, the committee’s other co-chair, said that stand-alone legislation that could tap into the funding to address contamination from the chemicals still needs to work its way through the Legislature.
“We need to give ourselves time to find out the right solutions,” said Sen. Eric Wimberger, a Green Bay Republican.
Democrats on the committee criticized their Republican colleagues, taking aim at them for creating a fund without a plan on how to spend the money to address contamination.
“You can't do it on money alone," said Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison. “You also have to have standards, you have to have testing, you have to have accountability, you have to have staff.”
The $125 million fund still needs to be approved by lawmakers in the both chambers of the Legislature. Those votes will likely come next month as they vote to finalize the state’s next budget.
Allison Garfield contributed to this story.