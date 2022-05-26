Republicans squeeze backers of Wisconsin Elections Commission

Dean Knudson had had enough.
The former state representative and Republican member of the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission said as much Wednesday, when he announced during a special commission meeting that he was resigning from his seat on the body.
“I will put my conservative record against anyone in the state of Wisconsin, and yet, now I’ve been branded a RINO (Republican in name only),” Knudson said during remarks announcing his resignation, adding that he’s received that brand because “two of my core values are to practice service above self and to display personal integrity.”
He continued: “And to me, that integrity demands acknowledging the truth even when the truth is painful. In this case, the painful truth is that President (Donald) Trump lost the election in 2020. Lost the election in Wisconsin in 2020. And the loss was not due to election fraud.”
The meeting was scheduled to elect WEC’s next chair, as the two-year term of Ann Jacobs, a Democrat, is coming to a close. Commission rules dictate that the chairpersonship alternates every two years between Democrats and Republicans.
Knudson, who alongside Assembly Speaker Robin Vos helped design the commission in 2015, was one of two GOP members of the body eligible to serve as chair.
But, he said, “It's been made clear to me … from the highest levels of the Republican Party in Wisconsin, that there was a deep desire that I not be chair,” with that “deep desire” rooted in his denouncement of election conspiracy theories that have gripped GOP supporters across the country since Trump was defeated by President Joe Biden in 2020.
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson reportedly called Vos to “express his belief that Dean Knudson had lost the confidence of the grassroots Republicans in representing their interests on the Wisconsin Elections Commission,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. But, a Johnson spokeswoman told the newspaper, “he never suggested that Dean Knudson resign.”
“It's become clear to me that I cannot be effective in my role of representing Republicans on the commission,” Knudson said Wednesday.
Knudson’s resignation is a symptom of the squeeze many Wisconsin Republicans are putting on WEC.
In the 18 months since the 2020 presidential election, fueled by Trump’s unfounded claims of a “rigged” or “stolen” election, many GOP lawmakers and voters in the state have demanded the commission be dissolved.
Multiple recounts, lawsuits and a nonpartisan audit have proved that Biden won Wisconsin by a little more than 20,000 votes.
Even still, all four of the front-runners vying for the GOP nomination for governor — former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, Rep. Timothy Ramthun, businessman Kevin Nicholson and construction magnate Tim Michels — support shuttering the commission.
Members of the Republican Party of Wisconsin have also voted to demand WEC be dissolved.
Delegates at RPW’s state convention last weekend approved a resolution calling on the Legislature and governor “to eliminate the Wisconsin Elections Commission” and hand certification of elections over to lawmakers in Madison.
Johnson also pushed Republican leaders to dismantle WEC last fall. The Cap Times first reported Johnson’s lobbying efforts in February.
If WEC isn’t blown up, the same RPW delegates approved a measure calling “for the removal” of commission staff that, in their eyes, “have violated or recommended the violation of Wisconsin State election laws.”
Even Robert Spindell, a GOP member of WEC who is vying to be the commission’s next chair, believes the body should be stripped of its power. Spindell was one of 10 Republicans to pose as false electors for Trump in December 2020.
During remarks at Wednesday’s commission meeting, Spindell indicated that he believed election administration should be handed to the Wisconsin secretary of state — as Kleefisch, Nicholson and Ramthun have suggested. Before the meeting, Kleefisch tweeted a statement of support for Spindell.
“Wis Elect Comm Meeting for Election of Chair postponed. Other Repub Commissioner eligible for Chair resigned & pushed w/Dems to delay election to 6/10. But Repub of WI not going to stand for any Fake Repub Chair selected by Dems. Still running for Chair of Elec Comm! #BobSled,” Spindell tweeted after the meeting.
In many other states, the secretary of state, elected in a statewide, partisan election, serves as the top election official. But in Wisconsin, the role has had nothing to do with election oversight in almost 50 years, following the creation of the State Elections Board in 1974.
That hasn’t deterred Republicans. Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, a member of the Legislature’s powerful Joint Finance Committee, is challenging longtime Secretary of State Doug La Follette (a Democrat) for the position, which currently has few responsibilities.
Loudenbeck, who is well funded and has the support of the majority of her fellow legislative Republicans, told the Cap Times earlier this year that the office should be involved in elections.
She didn’t offer specifics at the time about how the secretary of state should be involved in elections, but said she wants to win the office back for Republicans to leave their options open.
Plans to dissolve the commission, though, hinge on the outcome of November’s gubernatorial race. If Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, is reelected, WEC will likely survive for four more years.
Additionally, Vos and state Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu have opposed dissolving the commission. So, if a GOP candidate does topple Evers, it’s not a guarantee that the secretary of state would be elevated to chief election official.
Vos told the Associated Press Thursday that he plans to appoint Knudson’s replacement by June 10 — when the commission will vote on a new chair. He said he hopes whoever he appoints to replace Knudson would oppose dissolving the commission.
“The commission is heavily under attack,” Knudson said Wednesday evening after announcing his forthcoming departure. “With many voices calling for it to be dissolved and something else put in its place — I actually think it should be retained.”