Republicans knock Mnookin as pick for UW-Madison chancellor

As Madison-area Democrats cheered the selection of UCLA Law School Dean Jennifer Mnookin as the University of Wisconsin-Madison's next chancellor, one of the state's top Republicans urged the Board of Regents to reconsider its choice.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said Monday he is "disappointed in the Board of Regents’ blatant partisan selection of Dr. Mnookin as the next leader for UW-Madison."
"In doing a simple search, you quickly find she wholeheartedly supports critical race theory being taught on campus, is in favor of widespread vaccine mandates, and also met with Hunter Biden in 2019 to entertain a proposal that he join the UCLA faculty to teach drug policy," Vos said in a statement.
Wisconsin deserves "campus leaders who will encourage healthy debate, diverse thoughts and freedom of expression," Vos continued.
"Given her obvious viewpoints and political donations, Dr. Mnookin needs to prove she supports free speech on campus and not politically correct ideologies," he said.
Federal campaign finance records show that Mnookin has contributed to Democratic campaigns including Barack Obama in 2008 ($2,000), Joe Biden in 2020 ($500) and Hillary Clinton in 2016 ($300).
The UW System Board of Regents unanimously approved Mnookin’s appointment as chancellor Monday morning, following a recommendation from a selection committee.
"I have not had an opportunity to meet Speaker Vos yet but look forward to doing so upon my arrival in Wisconsin later this summer," Mnookin said in a statement. "I plan to work with all members of the state Legislature, regardless of party, to help meet our common goal of moving the university and the state forward."
Mnookin, who will begin the job on Aug. 4, replaces outgoing chancellor Rebecca Blank as she leaves to become president of Northwestern University. Blank's last day is May 31.
Mnookin has 17 years of experience at UCLA and six at the University of Virginia. She holds a bachelor’s degree in social studies from Harvard, a Yale law degree and a doctorate in science studies from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
In a forum in early May, she said the Wisconsin Idea can serve as a national and global model for public universities.
The search for UW-Madison chancellor — which involved a 21-member search committee of regents, students, faculty, staff and community representatives — had been ongoing since Blank announced she would step down last year. According to the UW System, 37 candidates applied, including seven women and 16 people of color.
Mnookin was selected among four other finalists: Ann Cudd, a University of Pittsburgh provost, senior vice chancellor and professor; Marie Miranda, a University of Notre Dame professor and former provost; Daniel Reed, a University of Utah professor and former provost and John Karl Scholz, a UW-Madison provost and professor.
"After all the work of (former UW System President) Tommy Thompson and Rebecca Blank that attempted to strengthen relationships between the university and the Legislature, this is a step backwards. I strongly hope the Board of Regents will reconsider their selection," Vos said.
Blank, in her final news media briefing last week, described UW-Madison as “one of the more constrained and regulated universities in the country,” lamenting the layers of legislative approval required for many projects including facility management.
“We are much more a state agency than an independent university, and that does create issues at times for all of us,” Blank said. “I think one of the biggest agenda items for my successor is to continue to work on some greater flexibilities so that we just have a little bit more room to maneuver.”
Some of Mnookin's first significant interactions with the Legislature will involve the 2023-25 state budget and capital budget, noted Rep. Dianne Hesselbein, D-Middleton.
Hesselbein serves on the Assembly Committee on Colleges and Universities and is running for state Senate. She said "building relationships" within the Legislature and the Madison community are important first steps for the incoming chancellor.
"I would just say keep trying," Hesselbein said when asked her advice on connecting with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. "I think it’s important. People give up on that, but they shouldn't. We all have to work together."
Rep. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, said she looks forward to working with Mnookin "to advance the best interests of students, educators and service workers at UW-Madison."
"I am encouraged to hear that the chancellor understands the importance of shared governance and student access to campus," Hong, whose district includes part of the UW-Madison campus, said in a statement.
Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, is a member of the Senate Committee on Universities and Technical Colleges whose district includes the UW-Madison campus. Roys said Blank "worked hard to make the case for the university, with some success," adding that the chancellor position requires "strong mettle."
"I have very high hopes for our next chancellor, and I'm looking forward to partnering with her to support the University of Wisconsin," Roys said in an interview. "It’s the most important institution for our state’s economic success, and it has been systematically defunded for many years."
Roys contended that "attacks on the university, whether it’s on funding or tenure or the ability of UW to manage its own affairs, are coming from one (political) direction: the right."
"I think there are Republicans in the Legislature who are disappointed about how the party has, in many senses, abandoned its commitment to the UW System. So finding those people and cultivating those relationships, I think, will be important," Roys said.
Both the Senate and Assembly's higher education committees are chaired by Republican lawmakers, who hold a majority in the Legislature. Neither committee chair responded to a request for comment.
Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, is vice-chair of the Senate Committee on Universities and Technical Colleges. The Board of Regents "missed a great opportunity to find a chancellor that would be more representative of the people of Wisconsin," Nass said in a statement.
Like Vos, Nass was displeased with Mnookin's support for UCLA's critical race studies program and for campus vaccine mandates, and argued that having met with Hunter Biden is "disqualifying."
"If the Board of Regents truly believes that Mnookin is the best choice, then the next Republican governor and Legislature should find it impossible to provide more taxpayer dollars or allow the board to increase tuition," Nass said.
Mnookin's selection also drew the ire of Republican candidates vying to unseat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, whose appointees make up the majority of the 18-member Board of Regents.
"The Board of Regents' decision to hire a woke radical like Dr. Mnookin is infuriating. Our universities need to focus on building a strong economy and workforce — not force-feeding liberal ideology to Wisconsin students," said former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch in a statement. "This ridiculous mindset demonstrates why we need to drain the Madison swamp — to get away from this crazy groupthink."
Businessman Kevin Nicholson shared screenshots of Mnookin's tweets on critical race theory and vaccine mandates, calling her selection "insane."
An Evers spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Mnookin's appointment.
Cap Times reporter Kayla Huynh contributed to this report.