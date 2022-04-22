A former U.S. Senate candidate and the co-owner of a utility construction company filed paperwork Friday afternoon to join Wisconsin's gubernatorial primary.
Tim Michels, co-owner of Michels Corporation, registered his campaign committee with the state Ethics Commission, but has not yet made an announcement. Sources say he'll have TV ads running next week.
Michels, 59, would be the fourth Republican candidate in the GOP primary, joining former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, Marine veteran and businessman Kevin Nicholson and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun.
His last statewide campaign was in 2004, when Democrat Russ Feingold defeated him by 10 points in the U.S. Senate race.
Michels, a former U.S. Army ranger, is equipped to inject large amounts of money into his campaign — which may be necessary as the primary is less than four months away.
Michels Corporation is based in Brownsville, where it was founded by Michels' father, Dale, in 1959 as a gas pipeline construction company.
Michels did not immediately respond to an interview request.
This story will be updated.