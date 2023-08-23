MILWAUKEE - Republican presidential candidates took shots at Democratic President Joe Biden’s economics — and at each other — on the debate stage in Milwaukee Wednesday night.
Billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy drew ire from his fellow presidential hopefuls, and boos from the audience, when he told the crowd he was the only candidate who “wasn’t bought and paid for.”
Former President Donald Trump was not in attendance Wednesday night at the first GOP presidential debate ahead of the 2024 election, but he may as well have been. While political pundits and party officials advised candidates to pit themselves against Biden, not each other, the eight Republican hopefuls couldn’t avoid taking jabs across the stage or at Trump himself.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, known nationally for extreme policies against LGBTQ youths and efforts to alter the teaching of Black history and slavery in public schools, took shots at the former Republican president — pointing to the difference between his own handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Trump administration's.
“In Florida, we led the country out of lockdown and kept our state free,” said DeSantis, accusing the former president of “coddling” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Trump is far ahead of the other eight Republican presidential candidates in polling, with most showing DeSantis falling in second place.
Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum asked candidates their perspectives on Trump’s slew of criminal indictments — the latest of which the former president will face as he submits himself for processing Thursday at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia.
Response was mixed and few candidates took a firm stance on Trump’s charges.
The hosts also asked candidates whether former Vice President Mike Pence — one of the eight candidates on stage Wednesday night — did the right thing by refusing to overturn the 2020 election at the request of Trump.
“He asked me to put him over the Constitution and I chose the Constitution,” Pence said.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie credited Pence for the decision, adding that Trump’s response to his series of indictments disqualified him for office.
“Someone’s got to stop normalizing this conduct,” Christie said of Trump. “Whether or not you believe the criminal charges are right or wrong, the conduct is beneath the office of the president of the United States.”
Other issues posed during the debate included abortion bans, climate change, immigration and gun rights.
Candidates devolved into shouting matches at multiple points throughout the evening and debate hosts had to remind candidates of time limits and conduct rules multiple times. Baier also turned to the Fiserv Forum audience at one point to warn them that their disruptions prevented candidates from addressing the issues.
Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison referred to the debate as a “hot mess.”
State Democratic Chair Ben Wikler told the Cap Times that Republicans “are in disarray.”
Madison Democratic Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway spoke to members of the press in Milwaukee Wednesday, defending Biden as the right candidate for a 2024 presidency and warned against the “extremism” within the Republican candidate pool.
Wisconsin's presidential prominence just starting
The critical role that a swing state like Wisconsin will play in the 2024 presidential election is not lost on party officials, on the state or national level. This means that the increased political traffic in Milwaukee and the rest of the state is only beginning.
“Wisconsin is going to be key to us winning the White House,” Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel told Fox News Wednesday before the debate.
The RNC will be hosting its pre-election convention in Milwaukee next summer — book-ending the presidential campaign cycle in the same stadium Republican candidates traded jabs in on Wednesday night. The return to Brew City is no coincidence, Wisconsin GOP Party Chair Brian Schimming said.
Trump narrowly won the state in the 2016 presidential election, but Biden flipped Wisconsin blue again in 2020, edging Trump out of a second term by a narrow voting margin.
Wisconsin’s unpredictably-purple nature has both Democrats and Republicans vying for power in the state. Both Biden and Harris visited the Milwaukee area earlier this month, touting the Biden administration’s economic success and job growth.
Wisconsin is one of five states projected by analysts at The Wall Street Journal to potentially decide who goes to the White House in 2024, with the other states including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania. All five of these states Trump won in 2016 and lost to Biden in 2020.
Four of the last six presidential elections in Wisconsin have been decided by less than a percentage point.
The next Republican presidential debate will be held Sept. 27 in Simi Valley, California.