For the nation’s Republican leaders, Wednesday’s GOP presidential debate is an exciting representation of Wisconsin’s critical role in the 2024 election cycle. Across the aisle, Democratic leaders are expecting a “hot mess.”
Eight Republican presidential hopefuls are set to participate in the election’s first GOP primary debate, to be held at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. While all current polling suggests former President Donald Trump would easily win his party’s nomination next summer, the indictment-mired mogul will not participate in the Milwaukee event, posting to his social media website, Truth Social, that he won’t be “doing the debates.”
According to the Republican National Committee, here are the candidates who are confirmed to hit the stage Wednesday night:
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Former U.S. ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson
Former Vice President Mike Pence
Billionaire businessman Vivek Ramaswamy
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott
Unlike some previous presidential debates which have been broadcast across multiple major networks and cable channels, the debate will be aired only on Fox News, the Fox Business Network and the Fox News website with live coverage beginning at 7 p.m. local time and the debate itself beginning at 8 p.m.
It remains to be seen what strategy candidates will take to differentiate themselves in such a packed primary. The Washington Post released a DeSantis memo last week in which campaign officials urged the far-right candidate to “defend Trump” amid the continual slew of criminal indictments the former president is facing. The memo also urged DeSantis — known nationally for his extreme policies in Florida against LGBTQ youths and efforts to alter the teaching of Black history and slavery in public schools — to attack President Joe Biden and the media during the debate.
DeSantis’ debate strategy may not be too far off in the eyes of Wisconsin Republican Party Chair Brian Schimming, who told the Cap Times Monday that he thinks the debate itself should be an opportunity for the eight candidates to set themselves apart from Biden.
“If I’m one of the candidates on stage Wednesday night, what I want to do is make sure folks listening and watching can imagine me in the ring versus Joe Biden,” Schimming said. “That's the beauty of these candidates being able to be on stage Wednesday night, is they do get their chance to offer themselves as an alternative, not to Trump, but to Joe Biden. That’s what helps candidates; it’s not all this inner-party wrangling.”
The president has only two Democratic challengers thus far in environmental lawyer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and author and speaker Marianne Williamson. Kennedy’s and Williamson’s campaigns are considered long shots as most national Democrats have already circled the wagons around the 80-year-old incumbent.
While Trump may be the frontrunner right now, Schimming says anything can happen between now and next summer when the Republican National Committee is set to hold its convention in Milwaukee to name the party’s nominee for the presidential race.
“There is an enormous amount of history there that tells us that the person who's the leader right now is not always the nominee,” Schimming said. “Now, it's a little bit different with Donald Trump, because let's face it, he's been on the ticket twice. So, the parallel isn't exactly the same. But I would say this, being the early leader is not the slam dunk that it appears to be.”
Ultimately, Schimming says debates this early are an “expectations game.”
“I don't care if it's a Republican or Democrat — the debate is an expectations game, are they beating expectations? Are they doing better or worse than people thought they were gonna do? Do they show themselves to be an alternative to Donald Trump or Joe Biden,” Schimming said.
The state GOP chair said he didn’t personally have a favorite candidate and that the state party doesn't typically issue endorsements this early.
Republicans won’t be the only ones with eyes on the debate Wednesday night.
National Democratic Party Chair Jaime Harrison told Wisconsin 12 News he thinks the debate will be “a hot mess.”
Harrison said he plans to watch the debate but won’t attend in person at the Milwaukee Bucks arena.
The DNC has said it will not host any primary debates, Harrison confirmed.
“We passed a resolution unanimously within the DNC that we are all riding with Biden and (Vice President) Kamala Harris,” Harrison told UpFront.
Last week, Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler told the Cap Times the party has been pleased with Biden’s performance and “everyone’s united around the reelection of Biden.”
This is only the beginning for political traffic in America's Dairyland. Ahead of the GOP debate, Biden launched a $25 million campaign ad buy in several states including Wisconsin over the weekend. His Wisconsin-specific ad features a Milwaukee cement worker who says what the president has accomplished "is actually helping real people."
Both Biden and Harris visited the Milwaukee area earlier this month, touting the Biden administration’s economic success and job growth.
That the national GOP is set to hold its annual convention in Milwaukee in July is “not an accident,” Schimming said, and candidates are expected to make the state a regular stop.
Wisconsin is one of only “a few” states that could decide the 2024 presidential election, Schimming said Monday.
With the unpredictably purple nature of the swing state, Democrats are pushing for continued wins while the GOP has already begun work to pull back what used to be a far more conservative stronghold. Trump narrowly won the state in the 2016 presidential election, but Biden flipped Wisconsin blue again in 2020, edging Trump out of a second term by a narrow voting margin.
Four of the last six presidential elections in Wisconsin have been decided by less than a percentage point, according to the Wisconsin Democratic Party’s Wikler.
In this upcoming presidential election “Wisconsin is not one of 50 states,” according to Shimming.
“The truth is, it’s going to come down to a limited number of states,” he said. “But Wisconsin is always in the mix and I’m so excited about that.”