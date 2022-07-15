Wisconsin is poised to remain at the center of presidential politics in 2024.
A Republican site selection committee on Friday voted for Milwaukee to host the party’s national convention two years from now, meaning the city will likely be the host of the party's massive presidential election-year gathering.
"Today, the Site Selection Committee voted to recommend Milwaukee to host the 2024 Republican National Convention and it is a testament to the forthright and professional behavior embraced by Milwaukee’s city leaders throughout the process,” RNC Senior Advisor Richard Walters said in a statement. “A final decision will be made by Chairwoman (Ronna) McDaniel and the full RNC in the coming weeks.”
The exact dates for the 2024 gathering of tens of thousands of Republicans have yet to be determined. The news of the committee’s vote was first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Nashville, the other finalist to host the next Republican National Convention, could still be selected by the full RNC. However, the Music City’s push to host the event floundered in early July after a draft agreement between the Republican National Committee and Nashville didn’t receive a vote from the Nashville city council.
Milwaukee officials, on the other hand, have embraced the prospect of hosting the large-scale political gathering. Members of the Milwaukee Common Council unanimously approved a framework agreement with RNC in June, which was enthusiastically signed by Mayor Cavalier Johnson.
The GOP national convention going to Milwaukee could offer the city a second chance at the national political limelight. In 2020, Democrats were slated to gather by the tens of thousands to hold their national convention in the Cream City. But with COVID-19 raging, few party officials and delegates actually traveled to Milwaukee, leaving the city to host a bare-bones version of the four-day event.
Potential venues for the 2024 event in Milwaukee include Fiserv Forum, home of the Bucks, and what will be a newly expanded Wisconsin Center.