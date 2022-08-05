The 2024 Republican National Convention will be in Milwaukee, national Republican party chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced Friday, ensuring that Wisconsin will continue to be at the center of presidential politics for at least another election cycle.
“I am excited to announce that the RNC has voted unanimously to select Milwaukee as the host city for the 2024 Republican National Convention!” McDaniel wrote on Twitter, adding she is “eager to see (Milwaukee) shine in the spotlight come 2024.”
The decision from Republicans comes after a GOP site selection committee voted last month for Milwaukee to host the party’s national convention in 2024. The Cream City beat out Nashville to host the convention.
The exact dates for the 2024 gathering of tens of thousands of Republicans have yet to be determined.
Milwaukee officials — mostly Democrats — have embraced the prospect of hosting the large-scale political gathering. Members of the Milwaukee Common Council unanimously approved a framework agreement with RNC in June, which was enthusiastically signed by Mayor Cavalier Johnson.
McDaniel said Friday she looks “forward to working with the members of the Republican National Committee,” Johnson and Visit Milwaukee “to deliver an incredible convention for our Party and nominate the next President of the United States!”
The GOP national convention could offer the city a second chance at the national political limelight. In 2020, Democrats were slated to gather by the tens of thousands to hold their national convention in Milwaukee. But with COVID-19 raging, few party officials and delegates actually traveled to Milwaukee, leaving the city to host a bare-bones version of the four-day event.
Potential venues for the 2024 event in Milwaukee include Fiserv Forum, home of the Bucks, and what will be a newly expanded Wisconsin Center.