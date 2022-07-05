Marine veteran and businessman Kevin Nicholson suspended his gubernatorial campaign on Tuesday, effectively making Wisconsin's Republican primary a two-person race.
Nicholson, who polled at 10% among GOP primary voters in a Marquette University Law School poll released June 22, said his only path forward would be to run a negative campaign — something he did not want to pursue.
"Over the past week, I have assessed the state of the primary race and it has become clear to me and my team the only path forward for our campaign is attacking the other candidates in the race on the airwaves and running a very negative campaign," Nicholson said in a statement. "While our team has the capability to do that, that is not something I want to do — nor do I believe that it would be good for the party to do so. This election is too important for our state and our movement."
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and construction magnate Tim Michels are locked in a statistical tie based on that Marquette poll, in which Michels was supported by 27% of GOP primary voters and Kleefisch by 26% — with a margin of error of 6.3 percentage points.
In the same poll, Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, earned support from just 3% of respondents — and 32% of GOP primary voters hadn't yet made up their minds.
"When my family and I started this campaign, we knew it would be an uphill battle. I am not part of the insider political class and am a threat to all they hold dear," Nicholson said, adding that he is proud of what his campaign has built.
As he has traveled throughout Wisconsin, Nicholson said, he has "heard from thousands of Wisconsinites who believe our society is off track, who want an outsider as their governor, and not someone from the Madison machine."
Nicholson said he has no plans to endorse a candidate in the GOP primary, but will support the party's nominee and "work to get Republicans up and down the ballot elected."
At the Republican Party of Wisconsin's state convention in May, Nicholson led the push for a “no endorsement” vote, encouraging delegates to do that rather than vote for him. In 2018, the party endorsed his opponent, former state Sen. Leah Vukmir.
GOP delegates did not endorse a candidate at the convention, with 42.8% choosing the "no endorsement" option.
Kleefisch received the most votes among the candidates, at 54.6% — just shy of the 60% needed to earn the party’s endorsement.
In a statement, Michels said he respects Nicholson and his service to the country.
"This race was better for him being in it, working as hard as he did, and pushing his outsider message about the need to shake up the Madison machine," Michels said. "I will work hard to earn the support of his supporters, as I continue to grow our coalition. It is imperative we defeat Tony Evers this fall and that's our continued focus."
Kleefisch, in a statement, thanked Nicholson "for the hearty debate and competition to make our state and conservative movement better."
"Moving forward, I humbly ask Nicholson’s supporters to join our team. I’ve taken on the Madison swamp before and won, and this fall, I will beat Tony Evers," Kleefisch said.
Democratic Party of Wisconsin spokesperson Hannah Menchhoff said in a statement that Nicholson's exit from the race "only means that there is one less radical Republican in the gubernatorial primary."
"Nicholson exposed deep divisions among Wisconsin Republicans who only want to move further to the right," Menchhoff said. "Both Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Michels are extremist insiders who are only worried about pandering to the ultra-MAGA base instead of doing what’s right for Wisconsinites."
A management consultant and combat veteran, Nicholson served in Iraq in 2007 and Afghanistan in 2008 and 2009. He was awarded the Bronze Star following his Afghanistan deployment. He holds master's degrees from Harvard and Dartmouth.
Nicholson lives in Delafield with his wife and their three children.
In 2018, Nicholson ran against former state Sen. Leah Vukmir in the Republican U.S. Senate primary. Vukmir, who ultimately lost to Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, defeated Nicholson by about six points in the primary.
After his 2018 primary loss, Nicholson launched the No Better Friend Corp. 501(c)4 organization "to implement and advocate for solutions to the problems we all face together, while also proactively reaching out and bringing new voices into the conservative movement."
"I love this state and the people in it and truly believe that — though we face great challenges — our best days lay ahead," Nicholson said in the statement announcing the end of his campaign. "