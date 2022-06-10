Republican Don Millis of Sun Prairie on Friday was elected chair of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Millis was appointed earlier this week by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to replace commissioner Dean Knudson, who resigned his seat last month and said he no longer believed he could represent Republicans on the commission.
Millis beat out fellow GOP commissioner Robert Spindell for the post. Spindell, who posed as a false elector for former President Donald Trump in 2020, received no support in his bid to chair the commission. Seconds later, the commissioners approved Millis to the post on a 5-1 vote.
Millis said as chair he will work to “increase confidence in the results of our elections.”
In a statement earlier this week, Vos said Millis “is a respected attorney whose expertise makes him an excellent addition to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.”
“I have no doubt he will apply election laws fairly and ensure current law is being followed,” Vos said.
Millis, a tax attorney, previously served on the commission in 2016 as an appointee of then-Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (who now serves in the U.S. House).
His appointment to the commission was lauded by Republican leaders. Former Gov. Tommy Thompson said in a statement earlier this week that Millis is “a true conservative fighter who understands election law and knows how to get things done. I can’t think of anyone better for this position.”
Millis also had the backing of Republican Party of Wisconsin Chair Paul Farrow, who said the attorney will help guarantee “equal access to free, fair and secure election administration.”
Millis takes over as chair at a tenuous time for WEC. Since the 2020 presidential election, many Wisconsin Republicans have squeezed the commission, with the body coming under fire from conservative lawmakers and their allies and election conspiracy theorists.