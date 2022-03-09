Tax rates have fallen for most Wisconsinites over the past decade, but they’ve declined more for those with higher incomes while becoming less favorable for those with the lowest incomes, a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum shows.
With an ongoing debate about how to use an unprecedented state budget surplus, recent tax changes put the strengths and weaknesses of the state’s overall tax system on display.
The WPF report finds that despite Wisconsin’s overall income tax burden having fallen, the state income tax has become less progressive.
“A more progressive income tax is one in which taxpayers with greater incomes are taxed at higher rates,” according to the report.
Yet the tax remains relatively progressive compared to other states, in part because Wisconsin depends on that tax more heavily to fund public services.
Despite the many changes to the state’s individual and corporate income taxes over the last 10 years between changing Legislatures and two governors, the greatest single change came last summer when Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed into law a rate reduction for the third of Wisconsin’s four tax brackets, lowering tax collections by roughly $1 billion each year starting with this spring’s income tax returns.
“I made a promise to the taxpayers of the state that we would reduce middle-class taxes by 10% and we did 15% so it was a bipartisan effort,” Evers said when he signed the Republican-authored state budget in July 2021.
The 2021-23 budget brings down the income tax rate from 6.27% to 5.3% for income between about $24,000 and $263,000 a year, or between $32,000 and $351,000 for married filers. Those cuts likely will emphasize the trend of falling rates for those at middle and higher income levels, the WPF report, released Wednesday, found.
Legislative Republicans were quick to criticize Evers for taking credit for tax cuts introduced by the GOP-led Legislature at the time, but partisan battles have long played a critical role in the state’s tax debate.
“Both individual and corporate income taxes have seen substantial changes since 2009 that reflect both political shifts in the state and actions by Congress and the federal courts,” the WPF report says. “Income tax legislation has generally corresponded to the policy priorities and ideologies of the party that held political control of the state Capitol, which was first entirely Democratic, then Republican-controlled and for now divided between the two parties.”
While almost every income group in Wisconsin has seen its average tax rate fall since 1980, taxpayers at high-income levels now account for a much larger share of total adjusted gross income in Wisconsin, as well as a larger share of the total taxes paid.
However, their share of the total taxes paid has not risen as much as their share of total income, WPF writes.
Between 1980 and 2020, the average tax rates rose for the bottom 20% of Wisconsin taxpayers — those making less than approximately $8,460 in state adjusted gross income in 2020 — while falling for all other income groups, particularly those at the very upper end, data from the state Department of Revenue show.
Additionally, individual income tax liabilities — the amount of tax debt owed by a person — for the top 1% didn’t grow as quickly as might be expected because average tax rates have been falling, especially for those with the highest incomes.
So, what does that mean for taxpayers?
“The income tax burden has fallen for Wisconsin taxpayers as a group but remains relatively high compared to other states. This high ranking reflects, in part, Wisconsin’s heavier reliance on the income tax to fund public services,” WPF writes.
Wisconsin is slated to bring in a $3.8 billion surplus in June 2023 from this fiscal year’s budget — $2.9 billion more than lawmakers were expecting — and has local governments, schools and businesses all vying for the extra financial support.
But the extra money would also provide state officials with a rare opportunity to pursue new tax cuts, lower debt levels or increase spending on public services and infrastructure.
“Additional context will be crucial for such a decision, including the investment needs and priorities of state and local government and deliberation on the appropriate level of state reserves going forward,” WPF writes. “If significant income tax changes are considered, a broader discussion about each of the state’s major taxes (income, sales, and property) and whether the current system provides the right overall approach would be beneficial.”