Wisconsin's tax burden measured as a share of personal income hit a record low for the second straight year in the 2020 fiscal year, according to a new Wisconsin Policy Forum report.
State and local governments took in 10.3% of Wisconsinites’ total personal income in 2019; that fell to 10.07% in 2020 — the lowest figure on record since 1993. In 2020, the state tax burden ranked below the national average for the the third consecutive year, when the national average was 10.12%.
“This continues a two-decade trend that has given Wisconsin one of the largest drops in the tax burden of any state and lowered Wisconsin’s tax levels from the highest among its four neighboring states to the second-lowest (above only Michigan),” the report notes. “At the same time, this shift has also contributed to decreased spending on K-12 education compared to other states.”
Despite the state’s continued downward tax burden trend, its standing among other states went from the 24th-highest tax burden in the nation in 2019 to 18th-highest in the nation in 2020. That, according to the report, is because the state’s tax revenue still grew slightly in 2020 (by 1.7%, from $30.52 billion to $31.05 billion), while many states saw their tax revenues fall. The rankings shift can also be attributed to the stability of Wisconsin’s property tax collections and overall tax collections in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the report.
Despite the slight uptick in national rankings, Wisconsin’s tax burden remains relatively favorable compared to previous decades. For example, in 1999, Wisconsin ranked fourth-highest in the nation.
Like most states, the bulk of Wisconsin's tax revenue comes from income, property and sales taxes. In 2020, the state took in $10.12 billion in property taxes (a 3.1% increase), $8.51 billion in individual income taxes (a 2.8% decrease), $1.4 billion in corporate income taxes (a 7.9% increase) and $6.31 billion in sales taxes (a 2.5% increase).
The Wisconsin Policy Forum expects to see changes in Wisconsin’s tax burden and its ranking compared to other states over the next two years.
The 2021-23 state budget, which included a $2 billion income tax along with education funding increases that held down property taxes, will likely factor into future rankings, the report notes.
“The next state budget will also be important to watch given both the state’s strong financial position and the possibility of a new governor taking over,” the report concludes. “The state is now projecting combined general and rainy day fund reserves of more than $7 billion at the close of the current budget and both (Gov. Tony) Evers and his challenger, Tim Michels, have put forward plans to use part of the surplus to cut taxes further in the 2023-25 state budget. That could potentially reduce the share of Wisconsin residents’ incomes going to both taxes and spending on state and local services going forward.”