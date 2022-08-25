For the second straight year, Wisconsin saw a decline in public employees in 2021, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
The report analyzed data from the Wisconsin Retirement System, which covers most state and local government employees — including teachers, police officers, prison guards and university employees.
Last year, 17,646 active employees left the WRS for reasons other than retirement, disability or death — the most since at least 2002, according to the analysis. Also of note was the fact that one in 10 public-sector employees who started their job in 2021 left it by the end of the year.
“The data suggest that these employers have been buffeted by the same forces of turnover and tight labor markets as private sector employers in the state,” according to the report.
Although the WRS does not include the city of Milwaukee or Milwaukee County, the Policy Forum observed similar trends in those local governments.
In addition to those who left the system for other reasons, retirements topped 8,000 in both 2020 and 2021. Over the last two decades, retirements reached that level only once, in 2011, when 12,906 WRS members retired. That was the year Republican former Gov. Scott Walker signed Act 10, which effectively eliminated collective bargaining for most public employees, into law.
The report attributes the recent increase in retirements in part to Wisconsin’s aging workforce. A 2019 Policy Forum report noted that the state’s rapidly growing senior population was not being offset by any significant growth among those of working age (18-64).
The departure of workers who left for reasons other than retirement (but including death and disability), at 26,237, slightly outpaced that of 2011, at 25,840.
“Though striking, this overall trend should not be surprising. Across the nation and the broader economy in 2021, individuals were voluntarily leaving their jobs at the highest rate in at least two decades,” the report noted, referencing a COVID-era trend often referred to as the “Great Resignation.”
Data analyzed by the Policy Forum also indicate a downward shift in the average age and experience level of public employees in Wisconsin. The average age of active WRS members last year was 44.6 — the youngest since 2003 — and nearly 30% of active WRS employees had no more than three years of experience.
“Ultimately, the quality of public services in Wisconsin is a function of the people delivering them; for that reason, state and local officials have good reasons to watch these trends. Moreover, if active workers continue to leave the public sector at high rates, that could put pressure on elected leaders to raise public salaries and, ultimately put further pressure on government budgets,” the report concluded.
Given the importance of public-sector positions such as teachers, law enforcement and paramedics, the report noted, these labor challenges “may require a particularly thoughtful and urgent public sector response.”