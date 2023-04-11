Wisconsin is among 13 states that have experienced a virtually complete stoppage of abortion services following the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 2022 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, according to a new report from #WeCount, a national study of abortion data led by the Society of Family Planning.
The report found that in the six months following the Dobbs decision, which overturned the constitutional right to end a pregnancy previously established under Roe v. Wade, an average of 5,377 fewer abortions have been provided in the U.S. each month compared to the months prior to Dobbs (researchers started tracking these numbers in April 2022). The monthly average was 7,235 fewer abortions in the 13 states with bans in place.
In Wisconsin, the study found a 100% decrease in abortions between April and December 2022. That’s because the Dobbs decision activated Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban, which had been unenforceable since the 1973 Roe ruling. The law bans abortion with no exceptions for cases of rape, incest or the health of the mother.
The #WeCount study recorded 590 abortions in Wisconsin in April 2022, followed by 620 in May and 520 in June. Every month since, the number has been virtually zero. A brief from the University of Wisconsin Collaborative for Reproductive Equity noted that some abortions have been performed to save the life of the mother, but the #WeCount study suppressed any counts lower than 10 to avoid identifying individuals.
Surrounding states where abortion remains legal have experienced increases in the service, with average monthly increases of 35% in Minnesota, 20% in Illinois and 16% in Michigan. According to the report, “the data suggests that many abortion seekers living in restrictive states may have traveled to other nearby states for care.”
“With the massive decreases in abortion access, evidence that people are traveling to other states for care, and the volatility in the numbers of abortions provided by clinicians from month to month, it is clear that we are still reeling from the Dobbs decision, and that abortion access across the country may not stabilize for some time,” Dr. Alison Norris, #WeCount co-chair and associate professor at Ohio State University’s College of Public Health, said in a statement.
The #WeCount effort will continue tracking abortion data in each state through July 2023.
A lawsuit challenging Wisconsin’s ban is currently in Dane County Circuit Court. The challenge is expected to make its way to the state Supreme Court, which in August will have a liberal majority for the first time since 2008 following the recent election of Judge Janet Protasiewicz.