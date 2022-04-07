As the city plans to revamp the Madison bus system with a new transit network redesign and bus rapid transit, a new Wisconsin Policy Forum report shows that the COVID-19 pandemic significantly decreased both traffic on Madison roads and use of the city’s bus system altogether.
But despite traffic largely returning to its pre-pandemic levels, ridership on Wisconsin’s major transit systems — including Madison — remain far below what they used to be, “reinforcing the conclusion that the pandemic’s impact on transportation in Wisconsin could have long-term implications,” the WPF report says.
The likely cause is a reduction in the number of people commuting to work.
“Though weekday traffic may still further recover, the potential for a long-term shift should be considered when it comes to future road construction and transit route decisions,” the report says.
As of April 2022, weekend traffic volumes have shown stronger recoveries than weekday volumes since March 2021, according to Wisconsin Department of Transportation data. And over the last year, from April 2021 to March 2022, weekend traffic exceeded pre-pandemic levels in six out of 12 months.
Meanwhile, there has not yet been a single month in which weekday traffic topped pre-pandemic levels, WPF writes.
In Dane County in March 2022, weekday traffic was down 9.8% and 6.1% on weekends compared to March 2019, data show.
“DOT and WPF analyses indicate that while overall traffic volumes are beginning to look similar to those in the mid-2010s, the new reality is weekend travel that has largely returned to normal and weekday rush hours that are less intense than they used to be,” the report says.
While traffic has yet to fully recover since the onset of the pandemic, ridership on Wisconsin’s major transit systems shows an even more drastic picture.
Bus rapid transit and declining metro ridership
Madison is home to one of nine bus systems in the state that has complete ridership data from every month since January 2007. WPF writes that ridership levels remain “alarmingly low” for all nine bus systems and there has yet to be a single month where even one bus system reached the same number of rides as the corresponding month prior to the pandemic.
And Madison has seen a much bigger drop in riders than other systems. Since April 2020, bus ridership has been down 65% or more. One potential explanation, according to WPF, is a higher concentration of white-collar jobs in the city with the ability to work from home.
Federal pandemic relief funds are helping Madison and other metro systems weather the sharp decline in passenger revenue.
Just Tuesday, U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Wisconsin will receive more than $115 million in federal funding for transit projects this fiscal year, with $12.5 million on its way to Madison.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said she is "grateful for the ongoing support for transit and transportation in Madison from Secretary Buttigeig and President Biden,” and that the city has built a strong partnership with the federal government to help move Madison forward.
The city requested $80 million in federal funds for the long-discussed bus rapid transit system, half of the $160 million projected cost. The project will run from the east side of the city to the west and aims to provide faster, higher-capacity and limited-stop service using 60-foot-long buses on city streets and dedicated lanes.
The rest of the money will come from a combination of federal grants already received and local dollars, according to the city.
Justin Stuehrenberg, the city’s metro transit general manager, told the Cap Times there are a few sources where Metro gets funds directly from the Federal Transit Administration on a regular basis — also called "formula funds."
The funding is based on population, transit service quantity and distributed to agencies nationwide, used for expenditures and maintenance. They cannot be used for operations, though. Madison received roughly $9.6 million in 2021 and $12.5 million in 2022 in formula funds, a $2.9 million increase primarily due to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
“We plan to continue using these funds on our capital projects, including facility renovations and bus replacement over the coming years,” Stuehrenberg said. “We will allocate specific amounts to specific projects through the budget process later this year. Unlike with competitive grants, we don't have to have a specific project in mind to apply for before receiving the money — the funds are allocated to us and then we make the project allocations.”
However, WPF writes that once federal funds are exhausted, cities may be faced with a choice of cutting or altering services, or making up the difference with other revenue.
The report goes on to suggest state and local policymakers consider the declines in both traffic and transit ridership as they make decisions on transit routes, roadway improvements and parking, bicycle and pedestrian amenities.
Because Wisconsinites are still not driving cars and riding buses to the same extent they did in 2019 and early 2020, leaders may also need to rethink roads and transit services to reflect the way people travel in a post-pandemic world.
“Between various rounds of federal COVID relief funds and the federal infrastructure legislation, Wisconsin has and will receive massive influxes of monies for both transit and highways,” the report says. “Those funds will help to make up for losses in state and local revenues in the short term but would ideally be used also to help address the long-term implications of changing commuting habits.”