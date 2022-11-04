The cessation of abortion services in Wisconsin — triggered by the U.S. Supreme Court’s June ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — could result in a 20% reduction in Wisconsinites receiving abortions, according to a recent report from University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers.
The research brief uses data gathered following the closures of abortion clinics in Green Bay in 2013 and Appleton in 2015 to predict how reinstating Wisconsin’s 173-year-old ban will affect access to abortion following the Supreme Court’s Dobbs ruling.
The Dobbs case activated the statewide abortion ban that was rendered unenforceable by the court’s Roe decision in 1973, which had secured the constitutional right to end a pregnancy. The issue has been a central component of Democrats’ campaign message ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election.
Under Wisconsin’s law, doctors who perform abortions can be found guilty of a class H felony, punishable by up to six years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both. The ban does not make exceptions for cases of rape or incest, but does offer an exemption if the mother’s life is in danger.
Before the ban took effect, Wisconsin had four clinics that provided abortions; three are operated by Planned Parenthood (in Madison, Milwaukee and Sheboygan). Affiliated Medical Services also provided abortions at a clinic in Milwaukee, but closed late last month with plans to transfer its services to Rockford, Illinois.
Researchers Jason Fletcher and Joanna Venator previously studied the effects of abortion clinic closures in Wisconsin between 2010 and 2017 — the point at which abortions were only available in Madison or Milwaukee (the Sheboygan clinic began offering medication abortions in 2018, a development that was not covered in the initial study but was considered in the most recent report).
Their initial research found that during that time period, “the distance to the closest abortion clinic increased drastically for many women, particularly those in Northern Wisconsin for whom the Green Bay and Appleton sites were previously the only sites within 100 miles.”
In other words — while many Wisconsin residents were within driving distance of Madison, Milwaukee or cities in Minnesota, Illinois or Michigan where abortions were available, northeastern Wisconsin residents saw a significant increase in the distance required to travel to end a pregnancy. The study found that a 100-mile increase in distance to the nearest clinic was associated with a 30% reduction in abortions.
Based on the first study’s findings, Fletcher and Venator determined that with a ban in place, residents in 42 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties will have to travel farther than before in order to have an abortion. On average, those patients will see an increase of 82 miles, according to the report.
Notably, the two counties that accounted for 56% of abortions in Wisconsin in 2020 — Dane and Milwaukee — will see increases of 120 miles and 70 miles, respectively.
Tying their predictions to their analysis of the state’s previous clinic closures, Fletcher and Venator expect “at least a 20% reduction in abortions across the state” — a figure that includes a 20% reduction in Milwaukee and 30% reductions in Dane, Brown, Columbia and Manitowoc counties.
The researchers’ model also predicts a corresponding increase in births — 2.05% statewide — with the most significant effects in Columbia County (4.06%), Dane County (3.95%) and Sheboygan County (3.86%).
The report also considers how the opening of an abortion clinic in South Beloit, Illinois — about 60 miles from Madison — would change things. Such a clinic would not be expected to have a significant benefit for Milwaukee residents, as they would be closer to other Illinois facilities — but it would reduce the distance from Dane County from 120 miles to 55 miles, and would, overall, reduce the distance residents must travel for more than half of the 42 counties that will see increases under the ban.
If a South Beloit clinic were to open, the report estimates a 15% reduction in abortions in Wisconsin. The predicted rate in Milwaukee would remain unchanged, but Dane County would see its predicted reduction cut in half.
“We interpret these findings to suggest that additional measures would need to be taken to ensure access to reproductive health care for Wisconsin residents,” the researchers wrote. “Due to the specific locations of the main population centers in relation to Wisconsin border states, opening new clinics at these borders will have important impacts — we estimate South Beloit might serve approximately 270 Wisconsin residents per year — but modest effects on overall access.
“More broadly, our analyses suggest that to be most effective at improving access for the most Wisconsin residents, placement of any clinics would attempt to balance distance between the two large population centers in Wisconsin, Milwaukee and Madison.”