The Madison area is home to the third-highest percentage of remote workers of any metropolitan area in the Midwest, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
The report, which analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, found that 22.6% of Madison-area workers primarily did their jobs from home in 2021. That ranks 22nd among the 100 largest metropolitan areas in the United States. Dane County has the highest percentage of remote workers of any Wisconsin county.
“Remote work is most common in counties within large metropolitan areas,” the report found. “After Dane County, four of the next six counties with the highest rates of remote work are those that comprise metro Milwaukee (Ozaukee, Waukesha, Milwaukee and Washington), and a fifth (St. Croix) is on the outskirts of the Twin Cities metro area.”
Portage County, which ranks sixth for remote workers in Wisconsin, “has an especially strong concentration of jobs in the finance and insurance sector,” the report found, noting that jobs in those industries are conducive to remote work.
Wisconsin, though, continues to lag behind the national average for remote workers, the report found. In America’s Dairyland, in 2021, 14.8% of workers primarily worked from home. That figure was 17.9% for the nation as a whole.
Wisconsin women work remotely at a higher rate than men — 16.6% compared with 13.2%.
The report also found that remote work has been stable in Wisconsin since the middle of 2021. Based on WPF’s analysis of U.S. Census data from the Household Pulse Survey, 24.7% of Wisconsinites worked from home in July and August 2021. As of January 2023, that figure held at 23.9%.
“The increase in remote work and its effects on individuals, families, businesses and communities may be one of the pandemic’s most far-reaching outcomes,” the report concluded. “For cities and metro areas in Wisconsin, it presents both challenges and opportunities that should be considered in planning for the future of downtowns and other job centers, transportation systems and other aspects of community life.”
This story was updated to clarify that the Madison area is home to the third highest percentage of remote workers in the Midwest, not the third highest number of remote workers in the Midwest.