Responses to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address and visit to Wisconsin fell along predictably partisan lines this week.
The day after his first State of the Union speech, Biden visited Superior, meeting with officials from Wisconsin and Minnesota and touting the $1 trillion infrastructure law he signed in November.
In addition to visiting the University of Wisconsin-Superior, Biden made a stop at the 61-year-old Blatnik Bridge, which connects Superior to Duluth, Minnesota.
Under the infrastructure law, Wisconsin is expected to receive billions of federal dollars to repair roads and bridges, expand high-speed internet access, fund public transportation and install electric vehicle charging stations.
According to White House estimates, the infrastructure law will give Wisconsin about $5.2 billion for federally funded highway construction and improvement programs and $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs.
Wisconsin received a "C" grade in the American Society of Civil Engineers' 2021 infrastructure report card. The organization found that 7.2% of the state's 14,249 bridges are structurally deficient, and 18% of its roads are in poor condition. Among the categories individually rated by the report, roads and public transit fared the worst, each earning a D+.
Republican Party of Wisconsin chairman Paul Farrow derided Biden for being "too busy planning photo-ops to focus on the issues that matter."
"Amid his attacks on mining, threats to pipelines like Line 5 and halting of Keystone XL, and failure to continue American energy independence, no amount of photo-ops will stop rural Wisconsinites from leaving the Democrat Party in droves," Farrow said in a statement.
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil criticized the president for "touting a massive government spending bill that passed last year" against the backdrop of rising gas and heating costs.
But Democrats and union officials welcomed the visit.
"This once-in-a-generation investment will build an economy that truly works for working people. Infrastructure investment means quality jobs and long-term competitiveness for our state and nation," said Wisconsin AFL-CIO President Stephanie Bloomingdale in a statement on the infrastructure law. "Wisconsin's union workers are ready to begin fixing our bridges, maintaining our roads, updating broadband services, replacing harmful lead laterals and doing the other critical work included in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act."
The law will "benefit every neighborhood in the Badger State … and is just another example of how the Biden-Harris administration and Democrats in Congress are working to build Wisconsin back better," said Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Ben Wikler in a statement.
Biden's visit came as his approval rating among Wisconsin voters is underwater.
A Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday showed that 43% of voters in the Badger State approve of the president's job performance, while 52% disapprove and 3% have no opinion.
Gov. Tony Evers' approval rate is significantly higher than Biden's, at 50%.
Meanwhile, 37% of Wisconsin voters approve of the state Legislature.