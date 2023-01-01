Q&A: Racine rep Greta Neubauer sees opportunities to invest

With negotiations for the state’s next budget set to start in earnest in January, Wisconsin Democrats’ leader in the Assembly, Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, has a clear set of priorities.
Among them are fighting rising costs for families and increasing funding for Wisconsin’s public schools and local governments, as well as fighting to restore abortion access.
The Cap Times profiled Neubauer at this time last year. Recently, she spoke with the Cap Times to outline what her caucus is fighting for in 2023.
What are your priorities for the state’s next budget?
We know that rising costs continue to be a real burden for working families. That’s top of mind for us as we go into this budget. What can we do to help ease some of those burdens and make long term investments that will create a Wisconsin where everyone really does have the opportunity to thrive?
Of course, education is a big focus for us. We know that Wisconsinites all want great public schools where their kids have every opportunity.
We are focused on removing barriers for folks to be able to be in the workforce. That includes childcare. We know that we have real challenges in urban, rural, every kind of community, with access to quality childcare, public transit, infrastructure, job training and opportunities after K-12. Those will all be things that we’re focused on.
We will continue to push on health care and access to mental health care.
Could addressing those rising costs for families include a large, lasting tax cut?
We’re looking at multiple options. I do think we need to make sure that we are not undermining Wisconsin’s long term viability. We’re in a great position with a significant budget surplus and I don’t want that to result in us undermining our ability in future budgets to pay for essential services in Wisconsin.
We are looking at some tax relief for working families. I will say that I think cutting taxes for the wealthiest people in Wisconsin — the highest earners who do not need a tax cut is — not something that we’re interested in at this time.
Gov. Tony Evers told the Cap Times that implementing a flat personal income tax system in Wisconsin is a “non-starter” for him in the upcoming budget, but it’s a priority for some Republicans. Where do you stand on a flat income tax?
I’m with the governor on this. I don’t think a flat tax is the right direction for Wisconsin. It just really wouldn’t recognize the ongoing inequities that we have in our state — racial and economic inequities.
Some people are asking themselves if they can afford to get their kids Christmas gifts. Some are not. I just don’t think that a flat tax is going to build the Wisconsin we all want to see.
It would significantly reduce the state’s income and permanently undermine our ability to fund essential services that we all rely on and make our state a great place to live. So, a flat tax is not something that we’re interested in at this time.
If you could have one thing make it into the state’s next budget, what would it be?
I think it would be different for every member based on their districts, but for Racine — and for Wisconsin — I do think it would be significant and stable funding for K-12 education.
It’s just such a critical need. We know our kids really struggled throughout the pandemic, which is having ongoing impacts on them and for the future of our state. I just really want to see our schools funded and kids having the resources that they need to get a great education.
The governor said increasing shared revenue — the number of state dollars sent to local communities — is his top budget priority. How important is it to your caucus?
I think it’s a top priority for us as well. It’s been interesting to see how every community, regardless of whether they are big or small or suburban or urban or rural, is really significantly impacted by stagnant funding for their local services. We absolutely see that here in Racine.
It has meant that our public health departments, our libraries, our parks departments, our first responders, have been cut in ways that are just not in the interest of the people in our communities. So I do hope we can see some progress here. I feel optimistic about that because it is an issue that truly does impact every single district and I think every representative is hearing about it from their local government.
How bad could things get, financially, for local governments if shared revenue isn’t increased?
It is hard to overstate how serious things are. A number of communities around the state are looking at a future in which they would not be financially viable and would not be able to provide, truly, those absolutely basic services.
We have cut so much in Racine over the last 10 years. There have been cuts to every single department and we’re getting to a place where we’re just not able to take care of these essential functions. I think we have reached that place where people across the state understand that further cuts to the fire department mean that they will not have the service that they need if they are in an emergency situation. And that is just unacceptable.
We have the resources. We cannot continue to hoard them in Madison. We need to give local governments the ability to make the necessary investments in their communities.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has said he’s open to modifying the state’s 1849 abortion ban to include exceptions for rape and incest victims. Would you support an effort to make abortion marginally more accessible in Wisconsin?
We remain focused on restoration of reproductive rights. As one of the roughly 50% of the population who lost a concrete right and the ability to make decisions about my own future, it is a top priority, and that’s what we hear from Wisconsinites.
We know that 65% of people in Wisconsin believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, according to the Marquette University Law School poll, and that is where Assembly Democrats stand as well.
We are always open to conversations with our colleagues about substantive policy proposals. We haven’t seen anything actually be put forward, but we will remain focused on our long term goal.
In your mind, what are the stakes of April’s Wisconsin Supreme Court race?
The state Supreme Court race, really like every election in Wisconsin, is critically important.
We see this as an opportunity to provide a much needed check on GOP extremism. We’ve seen the court decide cases on the validity of the 2020 election and further efforts to suppress voters at the ballot box. We know that they will decide critically important cases going forward as well, and that the path to restoring abortion rights in Wisconsin does run through this election.
So we will be engaged, as the Assembly Democrats, in this election, and hope to elect a justice that will put the will of the people and the laws of the state of Wisconsin above political party.