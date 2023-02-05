Madison has so many parks that even the Parks Division has debates on the actual number. CJ Ryan and Lisa Laschinger, the two assistant park superintendents, have landed on somewhere around 280.
Ryan and Laschinger's work is much farther-reaching than keeping tabs on parks, though. Their division not only manages green spaces people live, play and interact with daily, but also a cemetery, bike paths, road medians and other city amenities.
And with Madison growing and warming, they're looking to the future and adapting. A recent conversation: What do they do when ice skating is no longer possible because lakes aren't freezing over?
Both Ryan and Laschinger were born and raised Wisconsinites but have taken different paths to get to their current roles. Ryan, 43, just started with the Parks Division last summer, while Laschinger, 42, has been working her way up in the department for 11 years.
The two women leading the division know everything about Madison parks — and if pressed, they'll name favorites. The Cap Times caught up with them to ask eight questions about their backgrounds, their work for Madison and the best hidden gems.
Can you each tell me a little about yourself?
Ryan: I grew up in Wisconsin, and I got my undergraduate at UW-Madison. But after I graduated from my undergrad, I moved away and had been living in San Jose, California for the last 20 years. For the last 10 or 11 years, I had been working in public service. I worked for the Parks and Recreation Department in San Jose and really just have a passion for making positive change in the community. This is one of those places where it's a really renowned park system. We have amazing parks in Madison, so it was a really exciting opportunity.
Laschinger: I have been with the Parks Division for almost 11 years now. I grew up in Lancaster, Wisconsin. My degree is in horticulture and business from UW-Platteville. Before I came to the city, I worked for a local landscaping company. When I came to the city, I was doing very similar work and I was able to use my skill set, but I was able to make a much bigger impact with the work that I was doing.
What does an assistant superintendent do in the Parks Division?
Ryan: Assistant superintendents, between the two of us, we are responsible for the execution of the work plan of the entire division. Our superintendent (Eric Knepp) is responsible for the vision, the leadership and the overall direction of the division. Between Lisa and I and our management team, we're responsible for making sure all that will happen.
What's your favorite part of your job?
Laschinger: Making a positive impact — that's one of the most rewarding parts of the position. What we do truly does make a difference in the lives of pretty well everybody in the community and everybody that comes to visit. I love learning something new every single day. You don’t even have to go into parks to see the work that we do. We maintain all of the medians on the streets. Even in the winter, going down the bike paths, we do maintain a number of those. Our impacts are far-reaching.
What other parts of your job do people not know about?
Ryan: It's clear to most people that we manage parks that are identified as parks and natural areas. We also manage the Goodman Pool, and we also manage the Warren Park Community Center. We do a lot of different activities in our parks, like ice skating, maintaining the ski trails and all the different ways that you can interact in a park.
Laschinger: We have a cemetery (Forest Hill Cemetery in the Monroe area). And we also oversee the Olbrich Botanical Gardens — we have a public-private partnership with Olbrich Botanical Society, and that's truly a gem within the park system. Then of course we have the golf courses. We have over 280 parks. The exact number is still up for debate — we can't ever get a figure on that — but we have a lot of parks, a lot of acreage to manage, and there's so much variety in that.
What's the hardest part of your job?
Laschinger: It's really balancing competing priorities and having to say no, or not yet, to some really cool things that you'd like to be able to do or the things that you can't quite get to because you have so many other important things you're working on.
Ryan: We have these aspirations of doing amazing things for the Parks Division for the city, but we're not resourced for it — either through straight-up funding or staffing capacity. For example, everyone wants their neighborhood park to be the best park in the system, so we try very hard to make sure that everyone has a good park. But wouldn't it be great if every playground were twice its size? If every park had a bunch of different amenities? There's such a demand for folks to be in our system and using our system that there's always room for more growth. A lot of people see the potential of our park system to be even better, but we have limitations with the (amount of) staff we have and the resources we have. That's the hardest part.
How does climate change affect the work you’re doing?
Laschinger: We're going to continue to evolve and grow, especially as the city grows and becomes more dense. We’re going to need to find park space for people. So much has changed over the years and we've gone through some periods of very rapid and constant growth. Some initiatives that we're working on now that I think will have a significant impact over the next 10 years will be our natural areas management in our parks. With that ecology focus, I see us being able to really improve the quality of those habitats.
Ryan: We’re working with our partners in engineering and thinking about land management and stormwater management. How do the parks become even more of a piece of the puzzle that makes our city resilient? We have also started the conversation about what do we do in the winter if there is no ice skating? We’re starting a very honest conversation about the fact that things are changing and we will have to adapt to it. I think parks are going to play an important role in that. This year (the ice rinks) have been open half the number of days that we were last year. As the seasons become more unpredictable, we need to have the ability to adapt and make sure that people can still connect to parks in lots of different ways.
Do you have a favorite park in the city?
Ryan: That is like asking me to choose my favorite kid.
Laschinger: There are many of them but one of my favorites is Hoyt Park because of the the structures, the fireplaces in the shelter built by the Army Corps of Engineering and the amazing overlook. Owen Park has a very special place in my heart. And if you're looking for a tiny park, Merrill Springs. It's a teeny tiny pocket park, and it's just a hidden gem.
Ryan: Another hidden gem is Period Park, right off of East Johnson. When I was in college, I lived right on East Johnson. I probably walked by that park 100 times and never even noticed. I could go on and on. Our staff love Door Park — they have good hiking and skiing.
Laschinger: The beaches I think are underrated. I really like Esther Beach and Vilas Beach. Cherokee Park is great if you're looking to get a big taste of nature. There are some amazing hiking trails that it would take you a good afternoon to get through most of the park. And you get to see all different types of wildlife no matter what time of year it is, whether it's amphibians migrating or the cranes. You just see so much.
Is there anything else you want people to know?
Laschinger: There are a lot of different ways that you can be part of the park system. We have a number of volunteer opportunities. We're really starting to emphasize a focus on ecological restoration and land management and, with that, we need a lot of willing volunteers. And we're always looking for talented, dedicated and motivated individuals who want to get into the green industry or public servants to be part of the parks division. We're one of the biggest seasonal employers of all city agencies.
Those wishing to learn more or get involved can contact the Parks at parksvolunteer@cityofmadison.com.