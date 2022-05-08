It’s Maddie Dumas’ job to know if any singular plant, flower or weed in Madison should be there or not. After all, she likely was the one who planted it, and if she didn’t, she’s the one pulling it out of the ground.
Dumas, 33, originally from both Stillwater and St. Paul, Minnesota, grew up around remnant prairies and watched as they were restored. She saw prairie burns — a practice used to maintain plant and animal diversity — in her backyard. Now, she’s the one doing prairie burns in Madison.
After graduating from the University of Minnesota, she became interested in restoration ecology and went on to get a graduate degree in landscape architecture at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
She was hired in 2018 to be the first vegetation coordinator for the city’s engineering division, improving the vegetation that grows on greenways and in ponds by increasing native plant growth, controlling weeds and planting or removing trees as needed.
Madison’s greenery is at the core of recent debate in the city about a budget-saving proposal to convert nearly half of street medians from flower beds to turf or concrete — and Dumas might be the best-suited to find a compromise.
How did you end up with this job?
I got so lucky. I really love this job. I grew up in Minnesota, but I came to graduate school in Madison. When I saw that the city of Madison was creating this new position, I thought that sounded really interesting. I was lucky enough to be offered the opportunity to do the job and I really love working in the urban green space.
What does your job look like day to day?
It's really seasonal. Right now we're gearing up for the field season, during which I am outside most hours of most work days. It's a lot of invasive species control, so that means herbicide applications, digging weeds, monitoring sites for invasives. We also do a lot of planting. In the fall, we get into more native seed collecting. On any of our prairie lands that have a good amount of native plants, we'll go and collect native species and whatever we can.
What’s your favorite part of your job?
The most gratifying part of my job is watching urban areas be transformed into sites that have so much meaning for residents, increased accessibility and are great for pollinators and wildlife. Plants are slow sometimes to grow and establish. It's only just in the last year that some of the sites that I worked on, we're starting to see the fruits of that labor. It's so satisfying and exciting to see a site that was maybe 50% dominated by one invasive species and now we're seeing those sites come back and be more diverse. Huge areas that were invasive plants are now filled in with native species instead — that's just so satisfying.
What are your thoughts on the city converting almost half its median planting beds to concrete?
It was not a decision I think engineering wanted to make, but, with the budget cuts, some decisions needed to be made. We need to consider the safety of our operators and some of these medians are very narrow and they're on high-speed, high-traffic roads. They're just really difficult to maintain.
I understand peoples' concerns about the medians. They’re legitimate concerns and it matters a lot to me, too. When I look at the city, I see that we have a lot of urban green space. Medians are a really small piece of the puzzle for what we need to be doing to improve pollinator habitat in the urban area.
Are you doing any specific work on the medians?
We have been trialing some new things and I'm very excited and hopeful to see what will come of it. When I look at medians, we have a lot of obligations to make them look nice, but there's a lot of restrictions on what we can do. We've started a trial of a low-mow mix of turf grass that wouldn't need to be mowed every two weeks, but what we're discovering is it's a tall order to retrofit some of these. If we're successful, I think that's going to be one solution.
On the other hand, we're also doing prairie plantings in some of our medians that I am really excited about because those medians are coming along much nicer. We only did prairie plantings in medians that were newly constructed or reconstructed, and we've had really good results.
Do you have any green life or gardening advice for Madison residents?
Gosh, that makes me nervous. We have the best residents; they're so knowledgeable about gardening and planting. When it comes to gardening, my approach is just to throw native plants everywhere. It’s a very messy style I pursue in my own yard.
Incorporate native plants, milkweed in particular, which is the host plant for the larval form of the monarch butterfly. Monarchs are a keystone species in North America, and they're just very cool, unique and distinct butterflies. They used to have quite high numbers. Those numbers have taken nosedives in the last few decades and part of it is because their host plant has disappeared. We have at least four species of milkweed that are readily accessible and six or so that are native to Wisconsin. Plant those in your yard and the monarch butterflies will thank you. They really, really need our help, so try to get at least one milkweed in your yard this year.
What can Madison residents do to be more sustainable?
It's on all of us to do more. First and foremost, planting native plants is the thing we all need to be doing. Even if you don't have a yard, you can have a little container planting, that's great.
That's one thing we've been trying to do is just really getting more native plants out there. Planting rain gardens is even better. The idea behind a rain garden is it holds runoff water. You can direct that water into a basin in the ground and water infiltrates into the ground at its own pace rather than running off into our lakes and carrying pollutants and other things with it. It's beautiful. It's fun. It's a really great solution for a lot of people.