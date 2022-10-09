Q&A: Anne E. Schwartz reflects on Jeffrey Dahmer case 31 years later

Anne E. Schwartz was the first reporter on the scene in 1991 when Milwaukee police discovered the gruesome scene at Jeffrey Dahmer’s apartment — a discovery that led to his conviction for 16 murders and a decades-long public fascination with the serial killer’s behaviors, which included dismemberment, necrophilia and cannibalism.
The Dahmer story is back in the public eye with two Netflix series: one, a fictional rendering created by Ryan Murphy; the other, a documentary featuring previously unreleased interviews between Dahmer and his defense team.
Schwartz — a Milwaukee Journal reporter when she broke the story — wrote the 1991 book “The Man Who Could Not Kill Enough,” and the 2021 update, “Monster: The True Story of the Jeffrey Dahmer Murders.” Since leaving journalism, she has worked in a variety of communication roles with law enforcement, including with the Milwaukee Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Schwartz spoke with the Cap Times about how she broke the story and what it’s like to revisit it more than 30 years later.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
You were the reporter who broke the Jeffrey Dahmer story. How did it happen?
I was that irritating young reporter who worked the cops beat. I made lots of sources — I did a lot of work on that beat that wasn’t work time. I did ride-alongs. And that made for good sources, because I was always around and I was always asking questions.
And eventually, I got a tip on July 22, 1991. I got a phone call at home from one of my sources who said, “You’ve got to get to 25th and Kilbourn. You’re not going to believe it, it looks like there’s a guy who’s been saving body parts in his house, and (Milwaukee police officer) Rolf Mueller found a head in a refrigerator.”
There was something in that officer’s voice, and I’ve never forgotten it, that was just like, this isn’t usual. So I drove out there and I was the first reporter on the scene. Dahmer had already been taken away, and the officers that had made the discovery were standing in the hallway on the same floor as Dahmer’s apartment, on the second floor. I talked to a couple people outside, but it was weird — it was just a lot of people standing outside because they evacuated the whole building, but nobody was saying anything. Everybody just looked kind of shell-shocked.
I talked to (Dahmer’s neighbor) Pamela Bass a little bit, and she was just so frightened. I really had not seen that kind of a reaction at a crime scene before, like this mortal fear.
What did you do after checking out the scene outdoors?
I went up to the second floor, and nothing is taped off yet. The cops are still trying to figure out what they have. Most of the cops are standing in Dahmer’s bedroom because they’ve discovered this open drawer full of Polaroids that he took of his victims — both living and then in various states of dismemberment. And it doesn’t matter what you’ve seen — even the most grizzled cops I knew were incredulous they were looking at these photos.
So I walked up to the apartment door and I stepped in, I stepped over the threshold and I just kind of looked. You have to remember in those early hours, I didn’t know what I was looking at. I didn’t know what happened there. We knew that he had been saving body parts, and the place stunk to high heaven. The police are trying to figure out what in the world they’re looking at.
You know, there’s no show like “Dexter” or anything like that to teach you what that is. Today it’s a different story. Now what’s especially frustrating is that people use their 2022 sensibilities and eyeballs and awareness about things to judge something that happened in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s in Milwaukee — and you can’t do that. It was a different world then.
You spoke with Pamela Bass, who was actually Dahmer’s neighbor in the apartment complex. The Netflix series depicts Glenda Cleveland, who lived in an adjacent building, as his neighbor. In reality, Glenda Cleveland called police with concerns about Konerak Sinthasomphone — the 14-year-old boy who police returned to Dahmer, leading to his death.
I don’t want to smack Ryan Murphy around, because he gets to make a movie if he wants to. You can always base a movie on a real story, but then that movie is probably going to deviate from the facts here and there. But for me, it was hard to watch because I knew what had actually happened.
People feel that those officers (who returned a fleeing Sinthasomphone to Dahmer after the killer convinced them the 14-year-old boy was his drunk, 19-year-old boyfriend) had a craven disregard for Konerak Sinthasomphone, and I don’t believe that. I wish it had come out differently as well, just like they do. But I have spent 30 years looking at that incident and I keep coming back to the same place.
The Netflix show, and other portrayals, have implied there were elements of racism and homophobia involved in that incident, and in Dahmer’s murders going on as long as they did.
I don’t agree. And I believe it is wildly unpopular to say that.
But I think you have to look at the fact that we had a very closed gay community in the city of Milwaukee in the timeframe that we’re talking about. So if a crime had happened and you’re living your most closeted life — your family doesn’t know, you certainly aren’t out at work — and something happens, how do you feel about going to the police about it? You don’t. Is that homophobia on the part of the police? No, it’s the fact that people are reticent to discuss any kind of involvement in the community.
I’ve done the homework. I’ve talked to people who were around during that time, who remember that time. It was a close-knit community, but not. Someone asked me the other day, “I wonder if he ever hung out at the Marquette (University) bars.” And I said, “Well, why would he?” Because he went to places where he knew that he would meet gay men who were interested in him. Why would you go to a Marquette bar and try to figure out who’s who there?
The hardest part of this story is there are still parts of it that have not come out, and they are not my stories to tell. But I can tell you that I believe with my whole heart that racism and homophobia were not a part of what those two officers did that night. I really believe that their actions were the function of what happened in policing in the ‘80s and ‘90s.
The issue with a movie like the Ryan Murphy series is that people believe they are watching a recitation of history, and they’re not. So maybe the opinion someone has of the Milwaukee Police Department is created by their viewing of Ryan Murphy’s idea of what the police department was. And I’m not an apologist for the police. I covered them long enough, I still work with law enforcement today. I’m not an apologist, but I’m a realist, and I know that post-George Floyd, law enforcement has no chance of the public having any kind of understanding of what they do if they’re not going to get out and talk about it.
It’s not that long ago, when there were police-involved shootings, the media got a news release from the department and they printed the news release, pretty much. That doesn’t happen anymore, and that really is largely because of George Floyd. We don’t believe the police. And that’s the work that I do now … I help law enforcement tell their stories in times of crisis, because they don’t always have a clear path on how to do that.
You released an updated version of your 1991 book recently. What were some things you were glad to be able to revisit decades later?
Like everybody else, I wanted to know how people were faring 30 years after the case, after the discovery. I wanted to know what that long-term effect was. How did the police officers who investigated it look back on it? How does the medical examiner from that time look back at the case? What about the attorneys? The first book ends when he goes off to prison, so I’d had no opportunity to report in the book about his death in prison. I went through a lot of the evidence in Dahmer’s murder and was able to tell the story of what really happened when Dahmer went to prison. He was a social outcast. He knew the minute he was going to mix with the general population, he absolutely knew that he was going to be dead in six months. And he was.
I was surprised to talk to detectives who I thought were pretty grizzled and to hear them say, “I really don’t think about the case that much, but all of a sudden I’ll smell that chemical,” and it just takes them right back.
And just my own feelings — the completely unexpected outcome of being a nice girl who went to Divine Savior Holy Angels High School and grew up in Elm Grove, who becomes the Dahmer expert. That is not a fairy tale, people.
My husband’s very proud of me, and he’ll introduce me to people and say, “She broke the Jeffrey Dahmer story and she wrote a book on it.” And I say, “That works in 49 other states.” But Milwaukee is not crazy about being associated with this case. Every time there’s a new book, a new movie, there’s a collective, “Oh God, not again.” People who live here don’t like being associated with that case. It’s just a horrible black eye on the city, and I think people still feel that.
Did you ever talk to Dahmer?
I only spoke to him once. He called the newsroom — he was upset when my book came out. This was back in 1992. He knew I had talked to psychologists and psychiatrists who had said perhaps there were things in his childhood that could have been indicators that led to the person he became. And Jeffrey Dahmer, while a completely unfeeling killer, was very protective about his mother and his father, and it was a very strange dynamic.
It was very quick. It was a collect call from Columbia Correctional. And he said, “Nobody’s responsible for what I did but me. So you can tell everybody I said that.” And that was it. There was no “hi,” nothing.
I did meet him in court. (His attorney) Gerry Boyle actually introduced me to him. Court proceedings were really different then. This was one of the very first trials Court TV did. Seeing him in court, hearing his voice. In the Netflix documentary that I was part of (“Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes,” released Oct. 7), you’re going to hear Jeffrey Dahmer in his own words. It’s his conversations with his lawyer, his conversations with his psychiatrists. Talking about the most awful things with the most deadpan, vanilla voice you’ve ever heard. He has no inflection.
You were also recently interviewed in the “Run, Bambi, Run” podcast about the Laurie Bembenek murder trial. Was there something about Milwaukee in that time period that lent itself to these wild, national stories?
Dahmer and Bambi don’t have any overt similarities, but they both involved cases that put the Milwaukee Police Department on trial at some point.
But, no — one day, it’s Las Vegas, and another day it’s some city in California. Back when I wrote the book, the FBI estimated that at any one time there were at least 50 serial killers operating in the United States. I think people are so fascinated with it because they want to be able to spot it. When my kid brings home a prom date, I want to know if they’re the next Jeffrey Dahmer. And we’re not going to know. We want to know, but we’re not going to know. They blend.