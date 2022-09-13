Public Health Madison & Dane County has started receiving the new Pfizer bivalent booster shots, aimed at the circulating Omicron variants of COVID-19, and will add clinic hours to accommodate all who are looking for the new shot.
While the local health department is still waiting on the new Moderna boosters, it is expanding hours at the existing clinics on South Park Street and East Washington Avenue for the Pfizer booster. Those looking to make an appointment follow the same process as before to book at PHMDC’s appointment website.
The new boosters specifically targeting the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron variants won’t be rolled out in phases. The FDA used emergency authorization for two versions of the shots made by Pfizer for those 12 and older, and the Moderna booster for those 18 and older.
Anyone in those age groups and who received their last COVID shot more than two months ago is eligible for the booster, and can make an appointment using vaccine.gov.
As the shots continue to arrive at pharmacies, clinics and health centers over the next several days and weeks, PHMDC will make them available as they receive doses.
The hours for the two clinics are:
2230 S. Park Street Clinic
- Mondays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
2705 E. Washington Ave. Clinic
- Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
These hours, which add two hours per day and include weekend hours, are effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice. The updated Pfizer boosters will also be available at PHMDC’s mobile clinics.
The health department is also holding a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Waunakee Public Library on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. No appointments, ID or insurance are needed and the Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson shots will be available while supplies last, including the Pfizer bivalent booster. Everyone 6 months and older is welcome.
[New Omicron-targeted COVID boosters are arriving in Madison. Here’s what you need to know.]
The bivalent booster shots aim to slow the pandemic’s persistent infection pace. The booster will contain a combination of the original COVID vaccine formulation and one also targeting BA.4 and BA.5, now the dominant version of the virus, to provide more protection from the currently circulating Omicron variants.
The highly contagious BA.5 Omicron subvariant is the dominant strain of COVID-19, making up about 90% of cases nationally.
Various Walgreens pharmacies, Fitchburg Family Pharmacy, Neuhauser Pharmacy and Forward Pharmacy of McFarland also have appointment slots available for the boosters.