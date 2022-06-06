A collection of unions representing state, county and city public employees endorsed Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary on Monday.
AFSCME Council 32, which consists of a group of unions from across the state, backed Barnes after interviewing several of the candidates vying to take on U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican, in November, according to an email sent to members by AFSCME Council 32 President Paul Spink.
“A former AFSCME member himself, Mandela has fought side-by-side with workers for his entire life,” Spink wrote in the email, a copy of which was obtained by the Cap Times. “He has always had our backs. It’s time for us to have his.”
Barnes, who is running against Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, among others, in the Aug. 9 primary, celebrated the endorsement.
In a statement, Barnes said he is “so proud” to be backed by AFSCME.
“We stood together to kick Scott Walker out of office in 2018, and we’re going to do it again with Ron Johnson,” the lieutenant governor said. “Fighting for strong unions means fighting for strong families and strong communities. And I will always, always stand with unions in that fight.”
In the email, Spink said Barnes “also understands how the attacks on labor in Wisconsin have affected peoples’ lives.”
“He knows what it’s like to be laid off and have trouble paying bills. He knows what it’s like to not have health care,” Spink wrote. “If elected, he will bring these perspectives to Washington and advocate for solutions in a way that only one who has endured these struggles himself truly can. These aren’t just talking points for him. This is his life.”
Thus far in the race, Lasry has captured the support of several labor unions in the state. AFSCME’s decision to back Barnes could help waylay Lasry’s messaging about unions, which has been a common theme among the ads with which Lasry has blanketed Wisconsin's airwaves.
The endorsement could also help bolster Barnes, long considered the front-runner, while polls show his lead slipping. Barnes has approached the campaign with greater urgency in recent weeks, including calling in Democratic heavyweight and one-time presidential frontrunner Elizabeth Warren for two days of fundraisers last month.