Ideological control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court will be on the ballot April 4.
Liberal Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz and conservative former state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly will face off in the general election. The winner will replace retiring Justice Patience Roggensack, a conservative and a former chief justice, who will retire after 20 years on the state’s high court.
The race, which is nonpartisan on paper, is driven by ideological undertones. Conservatives hold a 4-3 majority on the court. The winner in April will determine whether liberals or conservatives control the court come August, when Roggensack leaves the bench.
As of Tuesday night at 10 p.m., Protasiewicz was the top vote-getter in the primary, capturing 46% of the vote. Kelly finished second — earning about 24% of the vote and edging fellow conservative, Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow, who trailed Kelly by about 2 points. Dane County Circuit Court Judge Everett Mitchell, a liberal, finished a distant fourth.
“As much as we should celebrate tonight, this is just the beginning and our work is far from over,” Protasiewicz said in a statement, adding that Wisconsin “deserves more” from its Supreme Court. “I’ve seen our judicial system up close and I believe in something that is universal to Wisconsinites all across our state and that is: everyone should get a fair shot to demand justice, and not feel like the thumb is on the scale against them.”
A former prosecutor, Protasiewicz was first elected to serve as a judge in Milwaukee County in April 2014. She’s been a formidable fundraiser since entering the race in May 2022, bringing in $2.2 million to fuel her campaign.
Her fundraising prowess could be key to her success in April. Experts predict the race will be the most expensive judicial contest in American history.
As of Tuesday morning, $9.2 million had already been spent on the race — split nearly evenly between efforts supporting liberal candidates and efforts supporting conservative candidates — according to the ad tracking firm AdImpact.
Protasiewicz, 60, has raised eyebrows by sharing her “values” with voters, emphasizing in particular her support for abortion access — which was outlawed in Wisconsin as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.
She has also been outspoken about her thoughts on the state’s legislative maps.
“So let’s be clear here, the maps are rigged. Bottom line,” Protasiewicz said at a candidate forum last month. “Absolutely, positively rigged. They do not reflect the people of this state.”
At the same forum, the Milwaukee County judge said her judicial philosophy is “that every single person who walks into my courtroom gets a fair shake.”
“I'm a common-sense judge,” she added.
Kelly, who describes himself as a “judicial constitutionalist,” was appointed to the state Supreme Court by Republican former Gov. Scott Walker in 2016 to fill the seat vacated by former Justice David Prosser’s retirement. Kelly campaigned to serve for a full term in 2020, but was defeated by liberal Justice Jill Karofsky.
Kelly, 58, has previously worked as an attorney representing corporate and political clients, including in recent years the Republican Party of Wisconsin and the Republican National Committee.
"Tonight we join battle in the fight to preserve our constitutional form of government against a novel and grave threat: Janet Protasiewicz’s promise to set aside our law and our Constitution whenever they conflict with her personal 'values,'" Kelly said in a statement. "If we do not resist this assault on our Constitution and our liberties, we will lose the Rule of Law, and will find ourselves saddled with the Rule of Janet. We must not allow this to come to pass."
Kelly said he respects the work Dorow has done and hopes to earn her backers' support. He also praised Mitchell as "a thoughtful man I would have enjoyed debating throughout the general election campaign."
The former justice is a graduate of Carroll College and Regent University School of Law. He has raised more than $467,000 in his bid to return to the state Supreme Court.
At a forum last month, he said his judicial approach is “influenced by all of the court opinions in which the justices have demonstrated fidelity to the Constitution.”
“When the people of Wisconsin put together our constitution, they did not ask us what our views on the constitution are,” Kelly said. “They did not ask us to decide what laws are good and effective, and which are not. They asked us to do one thing: ‘Please decide our cases, according to the way the law is written.’”
He said the people and their representatives in the Legislature, not state Supreme Court justices, are responsible for changing Wisconsin’s laws. He said he will approach cases accordingly.
Protasiewicz and Kelly will face off on April 4.