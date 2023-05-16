Lawmakers on the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee advanced a proposal Tuesday to include significant pay raises for county prosecutors and public defenders in the state’s next budget to bolster Wisconsin’s criminal justice system.
The proposal would provide $36.8 million to raise the starting pay rates for assistant district attorneys and assistant state public defenders to $36 per hour, an increase of $8.76 per hour compared to the current rate. The proposal would also increase hourly pay for elected district attorneys. Sen. Eric Wimberger, a Republican committee member from Green Bay, said the pay raise is meant to keep elected prosecutors from leaving their roles to pursue higher paying jobs.
Vacancies in prosecutors’ offices around Wisconsin have persisted, with district attorneys — and lawmakers — citing low pay as the top reason they’ve not been able to recruit people to fill the open roles.
The proposal would also provide funds to increase the rate of pay for private attorneys who are serving as attorneys to defendants who can’t pay for legal representation. That pay rate would increase from $70 per hour to $100 per hour.
Some of the investments proposed by Republicans on the committee exceed those from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in his budget proposal, which was unveiled in February. Evers, for example, sought to raise starting pay for assistant prosecutors and public defenders to $35 per hour.
The proposal, approved 16-0 by the committee’s 12 Republicans and four Democrats, was celebrated by Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney, who also serves as president of the Wisconsin District Attorneys Association.
“There's no doubt in my mind this is going to be a transformational budget for prosecutors, to help us retain and recruit amazing prosecutors to help keep our communities safe,” Toney said during a press conference before the committee met.
Kelli Thompson, Wisconsin’s state public defender, echoed that sentiment, telling reporters that the proposal was a “historic investment in the justice system and public safety.”
“With these resources, we expect to retain some of the most experienced, hardworking attorneys in the state, and to recruit for the dozens and dozens of vacant positions both within the public defender's office and the district attorneys’ offices,” Thompson said.
“Justice should be fair, and it should be timely,” said Sen. Howard Marklein, a Republican co-chair of the committee who represents Spring Green, adding that the proposal advanced by the committee Tuesday will help achieve that goal.
In a statement sent after the Joint Finance meeting, the committee’s four Democratic members said the pay increases for prosecutors and public defenders “will help keep our communities safe and ensure our courts can continue to provide fair representation.”
The committee voted earlier this month to strip more than 500 items from Evers’ proposed budget. Included among the provisions the committee threw out were paid family medical leave, public funding for the Milwaukee Brewers’ stadium and the legalization of marijuana.
The committee is scheduled to meet again Thursday, when it is slated to take action on provisions concerning the Wisconsin Departments of Natural Resources and Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.