Under legislation being negotiated by Wisconsin’s top policymakers, the city of Madison would see a 58.4% boost in state dollars to help pay for local services — but Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway says it isn’t nearly enough.
It might seem like a large boost, but under the bill, a version of which was passed by Assembly Republicans last week, Madison would get only an additional $2.7 million every state fiscal year in shared revenue.
Shared revenue — unrestricted state dollars shared with local governments — has stagnated in recent years, even as costs have increased due to inflation. As a result, local governments across the state have struggled to fund basic services, including public safety programs and local health departments.
Madison is facing a crisis, according to city finance director David Schmiedicke, because the city has a multimillion-dollar budget deficit that is a direct result of limited options to raise revenue.
“The challenges facing towns, villages, cities and counties, both large and small, have increased dramatically over that time as state aid has not kept pace with either inflation or the growth in state income and sales taxes,” Schmiedicke said in testimony to the Assembly’s Local Government Committee in early May. “In Madison’s case, shared revenue today is less than half what it was 20 years ago.”
“While the bill is a good first step, more needs to be done,” he said.
Assembly Republicans are billing the legislation as a way to provide equitable state aid to communities throughout Wisconsin. Democrats have rejected that claim, saying rural communities are rewarded more by the proposal than larger cities like Madison.
Increasing shared revenue has become a priority for both Democrats and Republicans in recent months. The proposal still must pass in the state Senate and requires Democratic Gov. Evers to sign it to become law.
Evers said last week he is optimistic that he will reach a deal with Republicans on the bill. What the final version of what the bill will look like is unclear, and a tiff last week between Republicans in the Assembly and the state Senate could threaten the aid boost altogether.
For Madison, the shared revenue increase would only be a sliver of the money the city needs to help make up a forecasted financial deficit.
“Madison is the fastest growing community in the state. We drive the state's economic engine, and to be getting a really insignificant increase — $2 to $3 million over what we get right now from the state — is just insufficient,” Rhodes-Conway said in an interview with the Cap Times.
Shared revenue currently makes up around 1% of the city’s general fund budget of $382 million. Under the new proposal, that would increase to about 2%.
“I just feel like the scale of the conversation right now is off,” the mayor said. “Under the current proposal, we would be getting something like $7.5 million total. If shared revenue had just kept pace with inflation, we would be getting $17 million total.”
The proposal being debated by lawmakers could allow for sales tax increases in Milwaukee County and the city of Milwaukee to help raise additional revenue. However, that option would not be available to other municipalities under the legislation — including Madison and Dane County.
On the mayoral campaign trail in the spring, Rhodes-Conway said the city has a structural deficit not because of excessive spending, but because inflation is driving up the costs of basic services rapidly. If a significant shared revenue increase isn’t coming, the mayor floated the idea of raising the local sales tax as a short-term solution as opposed to increasing the city’s already record-high wheel tax or putting a property-tax increase referendum on the ballot.
“The city is running out of fees and the gaps are getting bigger because the cost of just doing what we're doing today keeps going up,” Rhodes-Conway said in February. “That's why we have a structural deficit, not because we've been spending willy nilly, not because we've been adding services like crazy, but because the cost to provide basic services goes up every year, and the amount that we're allowed to raise by the state goes down.”