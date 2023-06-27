Banking on a recent Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling, Democrats on the Wisconsin Elections Commission used procedural maneuvering Tuesday to keep the state’s elections chief in her position — for now.
The commission’s three Democratic members abstained on a vote to renominate Meagan Wolfe, the commission’s nonpartisan administrator, for another four-year term. Their actions ensured that, for the time being, Wolfe’s future leading the agency will not be voted on by the state Senate.
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, has hinted Wolfe will struggle to earn the 17 needed votes to be confirmed for a second term.
Wolfe earned unanimous support from the state Senate when she was first confirmed to the job in May 2019. Her term is set to expire July 1.
However, in light of a state Supreme Court ruling from last year that determined the expiration of a state appointee’s term does not trigger a vacancy, Democratic members of the commission contended that Wolfe can stay in the job beyond July 1, even if she has not once again won approval to hold the position. While such an action could trigger a lawsuit seeking to remove her, Democratic members said it was worth the risk.
“I will take my shots with the court, rather than at the Senate,” said Mark Thomsen, a Democratic commissioner.
As the meeting concluded, Thomsen added, “I'm not going to let the Senate do something that we wouldn't do ourselves.”
Speaking to reporters after the commission’s meeting, Wolfe declined to directly answer if she intends to stay in her role after the expiration of her term. Instead, she said, “It is my understanding that based on the commission's actions today that I would be in a holdover position come July 1.”
Support for Wolfe continuing to lead the agency was clear Tuesday. All three Democrats hailed her as an expert on election administration who is the best person for the job. Marge Bostelmann, who was among all three Republican members of the commission who voted to renominate Wolfe, also praised Wolfe’s work leading the agency and said she would support her for another term.
That sentiment is not shared by Senate Republicans. Senate President Chris Kapenga, for example, has pledged to do whatever he can to prevent Wolfe from getting a second term.
Don Millis, the Elections Commission’s Republican chair, expressed concerns Tuesday that having Wolfe continue to lead the agency as a so-called holdover appointee would further provoke conspiracy theorists that have targeted Wolfe and the agency in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election.
Millis advocated for voting on Wolfe’s future as administrator and allowing the usual process of Senate confirmation or denial to unfold. He said Wolfe’s continued presence while having not been confirmed to a second term could undermine confidence in the state’s 2024 presidential election.
Wolfe helped shepherd the state through multiple pandemic-era elections, including the 2020 presidential contest. Her work during those months drew the ire of some Republican lawmakers and scores of election conspiracy theorists in the aftermath of the 2020 vote, in which President Joe Biden toppled former President Donald Trump by about 20,000 votes.
As conspiracy theories started to spread, Wolfe combated Trump’s falsehoods about how the voting was administered in Wisconsin, standing up for an election that was upheld by multiple lawsuits, recounts and a nonpartisan audit. She also sparred with former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who was tapped by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to lead a partisan review of the state’s 2020 vote, an investigation deemed “bizarre” and “amateurish” by election administration experts.
In a recent letter sent to the state’s municipal and county clerks, Wolfe defended herself after years of attacks from election conspiracy theorists.
“Contrary to what a vocal minority may claim, my tenure at the WEC has been marked by successfully run elections during some of the most difficult circumstances in our state and nation’s history,” Wolfe wrote, adding that local clerks have been key in ensuring that success.
In the same letter, she made the pitch that she is the best person for the job, for which she is paid about $125,000 each year. She wrote, “while I would ultimately support the Commission’s decision to go in the direction of appointing someone new, there is no substitute for my decade-plus of experience in helping run Wisconsin elections at the state level.”
“It is a fact that if I am not selected for this role, Wisconsin would have a less experienced administrator at the helm,” Wolfe wrote.