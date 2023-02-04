President Joe Biden will visit the Madison area on Wednesday to promote his economic plan, the White House announced Friday. The exact location and time have not been announced.
The president’s trip to Wisconsin will highlight how his economic plan “is creating good-paying, union jobs and delivering real results for the American people,” according to a statement from the White House.
Biden plans to visit Tampa, Florida on Thursday to discuss Social Security, Medicare and lowering health care costs.
“President Biden has led our nation through the creation of 12.1 million jobs, and understands, in his bones, how working people are the heart and soul of this country. Wisconsin is excited to welcome him next Wednesday, and to celebrate his historic economic success,” said Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Ben Wikler in a statement.
In a statement posted to Twitter, Republican Party of Wisconsin chair Brian Schimming said Wisconsin voters “know the real story” behind Biden’s visit “and his abysmal approval ratings. Inflation has outpaced wages for over 20 consecutive months, and Wisconsin families’ pocketbooks are suffering thanks to Joe.”
The president’s visit is his first announced public appearance following the State of the Union address on Tuesday, and his first time in Wisconsin since the 2022 midterm election. He visited Milwaukee in September and spoke at the city’s Laborfest.